[Updated] Ben Stokes Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats

Ben Stokes Stats 2023: Cricket is a centuries-old game that originated in England. However, only in 2019 did England win the ICC Cricket World Cup, the most prestigious cricket tournament in the world. And much of the credit for winning the final match against New Zealand goes to one player - Ben Stokes.

Stokes is an all-rounder who is known for thriving under pressure and delivering for his team under tough conditions. He is immensely skilled with both the bat and the ball. Stokes is a heavy-hitting striker and right-arm fast bowler.

Ben Stokes is arguably the most valuable English cricketer presently and is continuing to showcase his remarkable skills as a batter and bowler.

Today, we take a look at Ben Stokes’s key records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Ben Stokes Stats and Key Achievements

Ben Stokes is an all-rounder who is incredibly skilled in batting, bowling and fielding. He plays the role of an explosive finisher or performs responsibly in dire situations. As a fast bowler, Stokes is among the best in England and the world. You can check out his complete record for batting and bowling below.

Batting and Fielding Stats

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 97 108 43 Inning 175 93 36 Not Out 7 15 9 Runs 6117 3159 585 Highest Score 258 182 52* Average 36.41 40.5 21.66 Balls Faced 10335 3278 457 Strike Rate 59.18 96.36 128 100s 13 4 0 50s 30 22 1 Fours 716 256 42 Sixes 124 98 22 Catch 102 49 22 Stumping 0 0 0

Ben Stokes ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Ben Stokes has played in one ODI World Cup so far and was the biggest asset for England. He consistently performed well and even won the Man of the Match in the final against New Zealand. His fielding skills are also extraordinary and is known for making impossible catches effortless. You can check his ODI World Cup statistics below.

Batting & Fielding Innings 10 Not Outs 3 Aggregate 465 Highest Score 89 Average 66.43 50s 5 100s 0 Ducks 0 Scoring Rate 93.19 Opened Batting 0 Catches 3

Bowling Overs 50.5 Balls 305 Maidens 1 Runs Conceded 246 Wickets 7 Average 35.14 4 Wickets in Innings 0 Best 3/23 Economy Rate 4.84 Strike Rate 43.57

Ben Stokes Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Ben Stokes has hit 17 international centuries, 13 in test cricket and 4 in ODIs.

Ben Stokes Total Runs

Ben Stokes has scored 9861 runs so far in International Cricket.

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 97 108 43 Inning 175 93 36 Runs 6117 3159 585

Ben Stokes Total Wickets

Ben Stokes has picked up 297 wickets in international cricket. He particularly excels in test cricket and ODIs.

Ben Stokes Bowling Stats

FORMAT Tests ODIs T20Is Match 97 108 43 Inning 146 88 36 Balls 11471 3110 612 Runs 6318 3137 856 Wickets 197 74 26 BBI 6/22 5/61 3/26 BBM 8/161 5/61 3/26 Average 32.07 42.39 32.92 Economy 3.3 6.05 8.39 Strike Rate 58.2 42 23.5 4 wicket haul 8 1 0 5 wicket haul 4 1 0

Ben Stokes Highest Scores in All Formats

The highest score of Ben Stokes is 258 in test cricket, 182 in ODI, and 52* in T20I. He usually comes out to bat in the middle order at the 5th or 6th position and manages to leave a lasting impact. Stokes holds the record for the highest ODI score ever recorded by an English player.

Ben Stokes Number of Catches in All Format

Ben Stokes has taken 183 catches in International Cricket.