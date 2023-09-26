[Updated] Ben Stokes Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats

All Ben Stokes records: Check the key highlights of English batsman and all-rounder Ben Stokes’s career, key achievements, stats and records in International Cricket and the 2023 World Cup.
Get here the latest details about Ben Stokes' Stats, Total Runs and Wickets
Get here the latest details about Ben Stokes' Stats, Total Runs and Wickets

Ben Stokes Stats 2023: Cricket is a centuries-old game that originated in England. However, only in 2019 did England win the ICC Cricket World Cup, the most prestigious cricket tournament in the world. And much of the credit for winning the final match against New Zealand goes to one player - Ben Stokes.

Stokes is an all-rounder who is known for thriving under pressure and delivering for his team under tough conditions. He is immensely skilled with both the bat and the ball. Stokes is a heavy-hitting striker and right-arm fast bowler.

Ben Stokes is arguably the most valuable English cricketer presently and is continuing to showcase his remarkable skills as a batter and bowler.

Today, we take a look at Ben Stokes’s key records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.

Related:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets

ICC World Cup 2023 All Team Squads

Ben Stokes Stats and Key Achievements

Ben Stokes is an all-rounder who is incredibly skilled in batting, bowling and fielding. He plays the role of an explosive finisher or performs responsibly in dire situations. As a fast bowler, Stokes is among the best in England and the world. You can check out his complete record for batting and bowling below.

Batting and Fielding Stats

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

97

108

43

Inning

175

93

36

Not Out

7

15

9

Runs

6117

3159

585

Highest Score

258

182

52*

Average

36.41

40.5

21.66

Balls Faced

10335

3278

457

Strike Rate

59.18

96.36

128

100s

13

4

0

50s

30

22

1

Fours

716

256

42

Sixes

124

98

22

Catch

102

49

22

Stumping

0

0

0

Ben Stokes ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Ben Stokes has played in one ODI World Cup so far and was the biggest asset for England. He consistently performed well and even won the Man of the Match in the final against New Zealand. His fielding skills are also extraordinary and is known for making impossible catches effortless. You can check his ODI World Cup statistics below.

Batting & Fielding

Innings

10

Not Outs

3

Aggregate

465

Highest Score

89

Average

66.43

50s

5

100s

0

Ducks

0

Scoring Rate

93.19

Opened Batting

0

Catches

3

 

Bowling

Overs

50.5

Balls

305

Maidens

1

Runs Conceded

246

Wickets

7

Average

35.14

4 Wickets in Innings

0

Best

3/23

Economy Rate

4.84

Strike Rate

43.57

Ben Stokes Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)

Ben Stokes has hit 17 international centuries, 13 in test cricket and 4 in ODIs.

Ben Stokes Total Runs

Ben Stokes has scored 9861 runs so far in International Cricket.

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

97

108

43

Inning

175

93

36

Runs

6117

3159

585

Ben Stokes Total Wickets

Ben Stokes has picked up 297 wickets in international cricket. He particularly excels in test cricket and ODIs.

Ben Stokes Bowling Stats

FORMAT

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Match

97

108

43

Inning

146

88

36

Balls

11471

3110

612

Runs

6318

3137

856

Wickets

197

74

26

BBI

6/22

5/61

3/26

BBM

8/161

5/61

3/26

Average

32.07

42.39

32.92

Economy

3.3

6.05

8.39

Strike Rate

58.2

42

23.5

4 wicket haul

8

1

0

5 wicket haul

4

1

0

Ben Stokes Highest Scores in All Formats

The highest score of Ben Stokes is 258 in test cricket, 182 in ODI, and 52* in T20I. He usually comes out to bat in the middle order at the 5th or 6th position and manages to leave a lasting impact. Stokes holds the record for the highest ODI score ever recorded by an English player.

Ben Stokes Number of Catches in All Format

Ben Stokes has taken 183 catches in International Cricket.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next