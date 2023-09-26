[Updated] Ben Stokes Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Formats
Ben Stokes Stats 2023: Cricket is a centuries-old game that originated in England. However, only in 2019 did England win the ICC Cricket World Cup, the most prestigious cricket tournament in the world. And much of the credit for winning the final match against New Zealand goes to one player - Ben Stokes.
Stokes is an all-rounder who is known for thriving under pressure and delivering for his team under tough conditions. He is immensely skilled with both the bat and the ball. Stokes is a heavy-hitting striker and right-arm fast bowler.
Ben Stokes is arguably the most valuable English cricketer presently and is continuing to showcase his remarkable skills as a batter and bowler.
Today, we take a look at Ben Stokes’s key records and achievements over the course of his illustrious career.
Ben Stokes Stats and Key Achievements
Ben Stokes is an all-rounder who is incredibly skilled in batting, bowling and fielding. He plays the role of an explosive finisher or performs responsibly in dire situations. As a fast bowler, Stokes is among the best in England and the world. You can check out his complete record for batting and bowling below.
Batting and Fielding Stats
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Match
|
97
|
108
|
43
|
Inning
|
175
|
93
|
36
|
Not Out
|
7
|
15
|
9
|
Runs
|
6117
|
3159
|
585
|
Highest Score
|
258
|
182
|
52*
|
Average
|
36.41
|
40.5
|
21.66
|
Balls Faced
|
10335
|
3278
|
457
|
Strike Rate
|
59.18
|
96.36
|
128
|
100s
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
50s
|
30
|
22
|
1
|
Fours
|
716
|
256
|
42
|
Sixes
|
124
|
98
|
22
|
Catch
|
102
|
49
|
22
|
Stumping
|
0
|
0
|
0
Ben Stokes ODI World Cup Stats 2023
Ben Stokes has played in one ODI World Cup so far and was the biggest asset for England. He consistently performed well and even won the Man of the Match in the final against New Zealand. His fielding skills are also extraordinary and is known for making impossible catches effortless. You can check his ODI World Cup statistics below.
|
Batting & Fielding
|
Innings
|
10
|
Not Outs
|
3
|
Aggregate
|
465
|
Highest Score
|
89
|
Average
|
66.43
|
50s
|
5
|
100s
|
0
|
Ducks
|
0
|
Scoring Rate
|
93.19
|
Opened Batting
|
0
|
Catches
|
3
|
Bowling
|
Overs
|
50.5
|
Balls
|
305
|
Maidens
|
1
|
Runs Conceded
|
246
|
Wickets
|
7
|
Average
|
35.14
|
4 Wickets in Innings
|
0
|
Best
|
3/23
|
Economy Rate
|
4.84
|
Strike Rate
|
43.57
Ben Stokes Total Centuries (ODI, T20, Test Match)
Ben Stokes has hit 17 international centuries, 13 in test cricket and 4 in ODIs.
Ben Stokes Total Runs
Ben Stokes has scored 9861 runs so far in International Cricket.
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Match
|
97
|
108
|
43
|
Inning
|
175
|
93
|
36
|
Runs
|
6117
|
3159
|
585
Ben Stokes Total Wickets
Ben Stokes has picked up 297 wickets in international cricket. He particularly excels in test cricket and ODIs.
Ben Stokes Bowling Stats
|
FORMAT
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
Match
|
97
|
108
|
43
|
Inning
|
146
|
88
|
36
|
Balls
|
11471
|
3110
|
612
|
Runs
|
6318
|
3137
|
856
|
Wickets
|
197
|
74
|
26
|
BBI
|
6/22
|
5/61
|
3/26
|
BBM
|
8/161
|
5/61
|
3/26
|
Average
|
32.07
|
42.39
|
32.92
|
Economy
|
3.3
|
6.05
|
8.39
|
Strike Rate
|
58.2
|
42
|
23.5
|
4 wicket haul
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
5 wicket haul
|
4
|
1
|
0
Ben Stokes Highest Scores in All Formats
The highest score of Ben Stokes is 258 in test cricket, 182 in ODI, and 52* in T20I. He usually comes out to bat in the middle order at the 5th or 6th position and manages to leave a lasting impact. Stokes holds the record for the highest ODI score ever recorded by an English player.
Ben Stokes Number of Catches in All Format
Ben Stokes has taken 183 catches in International Cricket.