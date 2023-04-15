Happy Bengali New Year 2023: Pohela Boishakh Wishes, Greetings, Images, Messages for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Happy Bengali New Year or Poila Boishakh 2023: The first day of the Bengali calendar is called Poila Boishakh, often referred to as Bangla Noboborsho. It is observed on April 14 in Bangladesh and April 15 in the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Assam (Barak Valley), according to the lunisolar calendar. The Bengali business class begins its fiscal year on this day as well.

The tradition of Pohela Boishakh can be traced back to the Muslim community of Old Dhaka under Mughal rule as well as to Akbar's declaration of tax collecting reforms. This celebration of the Bengali era is thought to have begun in 594 according to the Drikpanchang, and it is attributed to King Shoshangko of ancient Bengal.

On the auspicious occasion of Pohela Boishakh, here are some creative wishes and greetings you can send & share with your friends, family members and loved ones.

Notun din, notun bhor, notun surjo, norun surNotun praner icche gulo mone jagak ashaSobar jibon bhore uthuk norun bhalobasa.

The Pohela Boishakh month has begun! Spend the day with the people you love. Nabo Shubho Barsho.

Let your friends and family experience peace and prosperity as a result of this Poila Baishak.

Noboborsho Shubho! May Maa Durga grant you success, joy, and love this year.

I'm sending you heartfelt greetings for the Bengali New Year as the month of Baisakh approaches. I wish you all the health and joy in the world. To you, Subho Poila Boishak.

"I am Bengali, I like my rice."- Sharmila Tagore

“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add colour to my sunset sky.”- Rabindranath Tagore

“When a man is in doubt what to do, he goes wherever he happens to be first called.”- Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

“Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.”- Rabindranath Tagore

“Life is not mathematics and the human being is not made for the sake of politics. I want a change in the

present social system and do not believe in mere party politics.”- Mahasweta Devi,

“The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.”- Rabindranath Tagore

“It is very simple to be happy, but it is very difficult to be simple.” - Rabindranath Tagore

“Patriotism is religion and religion is love for India.”- Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

“Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal.”- Rabindranath Tagore

“A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it.”- Rabindranath Tagore

“Woman is the crowning excellence of God’s creation… The woman is light, the man is shadow.”- Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

This day is celebrated with great fervour by the Bengali population in India, Bangladesh, and other countries worldwide. People make beautiful Rangolis or Alponas, clean and decorate their homes, dress in new clothes, visit temples to receive blessings, and make a variety of other lovely things. Shopkeepers encourage regular customers to share sweets and calendars in order to have a year full of luck and wealth. Businessmen worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.

