Bhai Dooj 2023: Bhai Dooj is a popular Hindu festival which celebrates the bond between siblings. It is the last event of the Diwali festival, and sisters mark this day by applying tilak on their brother’s forehead and expressing their affection and gratitude. The auspicious occasion is celebrated with family gatherings, feasts and exchange of sweets, gifts and a sacred promise to protect sisters. The day and rituals symbolize prayers of sisters for brothers and sisters' well-being and reinforce sibling relationships, fostering love and strengthening the bond. When is Bhai Dooj 2023? Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Dwitiya is celebrated by Hindus on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha of Kartika month. It is observed on the occasions of Holi and Diwali, also known as Tihar. This year it falls on November 14, 2023.

Bhai Dooj 2023 Date November 14, 2023 Bhai Dooj 2023 Day Tuesday Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time 01:30 PM to 03:45 PM Dwitiya Tithi Begins 02:36 PM on Nov 14, 2023 Dwitiya Tithi Ends 01:47 PM on Nov 15, 2023 Source: DrikPanchang Different Names of Bhai Dooj The essence of the festival remains the same but the name of the festival varies from one region to another. Check the table below for different names:





Name Region Bhai Dooj Northern India Bhai Teeka Nepal Bhai Phonta Bengal, West Bengal, Tripura, and Bangladesh Bhai Juntia Western Odisha Bhau Beej/Bhav Bij Maharashtra Bhatru Dviteeya, or Bhatri Ditya or Bhaghini Hastha Bhojanamu Andhra Pradesh & Telangana One other popular name for the festival is Yamadwitheya or Yamadvitiya. The day marks the meeting between Yama (the god of death) and his sister Yamuna (the famous river) on the occasion of Dwitheya (the second day after the new moon). Why Is Bhai Dooj Celebrated? Bhai Dooj is celebrated after a popular Hindu legend, it marks the occasion when Lord Krishna visited sister Subhadra after killing the demon Naraksura. She affectionately applied Tilaka on Krishna’s forehead, the festival marked the origin of the festival.