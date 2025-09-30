Bihar Voter List 2025: Check Step-by-Step to Download Voter-ID & Check Your Name in the SIR Final List

The Bihar Voter List 2025 has been officially released, marking an important step ahead of the upcoming elections in the state. The State Election Commission has published the SIR (Special Integrated Revision) Final List, enabling citizens to verify their names and voter details online with ease. Checking your name in the voter list is crucial to ensure hassle-free participation in the democratic process. With the digital system, Bihar residents can now access the list through simple steps from their homes. Here’s a step-by-step guide to check your name in the Bihar Voter List 2025 Final SIR List.
Step-by-Step to Check your name in the Bihar Voter List 2025
-
Bihar Voter List Official Website: ceoelection.bihar.gov.in
-
Through this official website, you can all visit the Voter Service Portal
-
Then select your District
-
Then, select your Assembly Constituency
-
Then, select the Language
-
Then, select your Roll Type
-
Write Down the Captcha
-
Then, Download your Selected PDF
To download the SIRDraft Roll for full AC, click on the Green highlighted box
Bihar Voter List 2025 – Official Website Links
|






1



2



3



4





5
|
NVSP App
|
Available on Google Play / Apple App Store
Conclusion
The Bihar Voter List 2025 ensures transparency and accessibility in the electoral process, empowering citizens to verify their details online. By following the simple step-by-step process, voters can confirm their eligibility, avoid last-minute issues, and actively participate in strengthening democracy during the upcoming elections with convenience and confidence.
