Bihar Voter List 2025: Check Step-by-Step to Download Voter-ID & Check Your Name in the SIR Final List

Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia. com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!