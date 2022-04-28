Who is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari? Know about Pakistan's new Foreign Minister

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: At a simple ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (President's House), President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Bilawal Bhutto, the son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari, and other officials, as well as leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), were present at the ceremony.

In 2018, Bilawal Bhutto was first elected to the National Assembly. For the first time, he has been given a key post in the government and been assigned the key portfolio of the foreign minister of the country. This was a crucial period when he became the head of the ministry of foreign affairs. It is a time when Pakistan needs a stable hand to steer its foreign policy through the choppy waters.

About Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Born 21 September 1988 Age 33 Place of Birth Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan Parents Father: Asif Ali Zardari Mother: Benazir Bhutto Political Party Pakistan Peoples Party Alma Mater Christ Church, Oxford Occupation Politician

He is the maternal grandson of the former President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and his wife, Nusrat Bhutto. Hakim Ali Zardari was his paternal grandfather who was a politician and a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

From his father's side, his aunts are politicians, namely Azra Peechoho and Faryal Talpur. From his mother's side, he is the nephew of politicians Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto. He pursued his early education in Karachi at Froebel's International School in Islamabad before going into exile in 1999 in Dubai with his mother. There, he attended the Rashid School for Boys. He applied to Oxford University for further studies. He studied Modern History and Politics at Christ Church, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in 2012 and later being promoted to a Master of Arts by seniority.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: 2018 General Election

In December 2007, he was appointed as the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at the age of 19. In June 2018, Zardari's PPP became the first political party to unveil its election manifesto for the 2018 general elections. The election campaign kicked off in June 2018 and an election office was inaugurated by Zardari in Lyari, Karachi. Under Zardari's leadership, the PPP emerged as the largest party in Sindh and the third-largest party in Pakistan in the July 2018 Pakistan General Elections. He contested from Karachi District, South, Malakand, and Larkana constituencies. Zardari won in Larkana but lost in the other two constituencies to Imran Khan.

Therefore, Zardari became a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan in August 2018. He was also elected unopposed as the Chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights in March 2019. In April 2019, in the first meeting, the committee deliberated on the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018, which was moved by the ministry, and the National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

