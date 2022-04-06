BJP Foundation Day 2022: Check History, Achievements, Celebrations, and More

BJP Foundation Day 2022: On April 6, 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its 42nd Foundation Day, and on this occasion, PM Narendra Modi addressed the Karyakartas of the BJP. BJP National President JP Nadda also extended greetings to party 'Karyakartas' and hoisted the flag at the national headquarters in New Delhi. Some of the top leaders of the BJP will also be hosting special events across the country.

The BJP is the largest political party in India. In its present form, it was formed on April 6, 1980. Various events have been planned for the BJP Foundation Day and the celebration will continue throughout the entire week that will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

Scroll down for some tweets

आज स्थापना दिवस के मौके पर मैं उन सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का अभिनंदन करता हूँ, जिन्होंने भारतीय जनता पार्टी रूपी नन्हें से पौधे को अपने खून और पसीने से सींच कर एक वृक्ष बनाया।आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने अपनी दूरदर्शी सोच से उस वृक्ष को विशालकाय वट वृक्ष बना दिया है। pic.twitter.com/IhqLubX54X — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 6, 2022

Tomorrow, 6th April is a special day for us BJP Karyakartas. We mark the foundation day of our Party. We recall all those who have built the party and served people tirelessly. At 10 AM tomorrow will be addressing fellow Karyakartas. Do join... https://t.co/WtLWSVszkb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): History, and Developments

The roots of the BJP can be traced back to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which was established in 1951 as the political wing of the pro-Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh by Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Bharatiya Jana Sang was formed on October 21st, 1951 in Raghomal Girls' High School, Delhi, with Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee as its first President.

In the general elections (1951-52) to the Parliament of India, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh won 3 seats.

Kashmir Agitation (1953): The Bharatiya Jana Sangh started a movement under the leadership of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the issue of Kashmir and national integration opposing the grant of any special status to Kashmir. Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was jailed in Kashmir, where he died under mysterious circumstances.

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) gained a substantial foothold in the Hindi-speaking regions of northern India in 1967. After ten years, the party was led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who joined three other political parties to establish the Janata Party and took over the reins of the government. In July 1979, the government collapsed, and, formally in 1980, the BJP was established. Subsequently, the BJS reorganised itself as the BJP under the leadership of Vajpayee, Lal Krishan Advani, and Murali Manohar Joshi.

An ideology of Hindutva ("Hindu-ness") was advocated by the BJP to define Indian culture in terms of Hindu values. In 1989, the BJP began to have electoral success while capitalising on anti-Muslim feelings by calling for the erection of a Hindu temple in an area in Ayodhya. The temple was sacred, but at that time it was occupied by the Babri Masjid. The BJP increased its political appeal in 1991 and captured around 117 seats in the Lok Sabha and took power in four states. In December 1992, the Babri Masjid was demolished.

In the elections of 1996, the BJP emerged as the largest single party in the Lok Sabha. It was invited by the president of India to form a government. However, the tenure was short-lived. In 1998, the BJP and its allies were able to form a majority government. Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of India. In the same year, in May, a nuclear weapons test was ordered by Vajpayee and drew international condemnation. After thirteen months in office, coalition partner the All India Dravidian Progressive Federation withdrew its support. As a result, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had to seek a vote of confidence in the Lok Sabha, and he lost by the margin of a single vote.

The 1999 parliamentary elections were contested by the BJP as the organiser of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is a coalition of more than 20 national and regional parties. The alliance gained a majority, with the BJP winning 182 of the coalition's 294 seats. In the alliance, Vajpayee was the leader of the largest party and was again elected Prime Minister. In the 2004 parliamentary elections, the coalition lost its majority to the Congress Party's United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition. As a result, Vajpayee resigned from office. In the 2009 parliamentary elections, the share of seats of the party was reduced from 137 to 116 in the Lok Sabha, and again the UPA coalition prevailed.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP won 282 seats under the leadership of Narendra Modi and led the NDA to a tally of 336 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha. On May 26, 2014, the BJP parliamentary leader Narendra Modi was sworn in as the 15th Prime Minister of India.

The banknotes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 were demonetised on November 8, 2016, with just a few hours' notice to stop "black money" cash that was being used for illicit activities. The Goods and Service Tax (GST) was introduced in 2017 to reform the collection of consumption taxes across the nation. The BJP lost elections in all the five states in 2018 that were held in November and December, including those in its strongholds of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

At the national level, the party gained victory in April-May 2019 and also expanded its representation in the Lok Sabha. The mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas' has become the epitome of building a New India.

READ| List of All the Political Parties in India 2022