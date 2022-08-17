BJP Top Body: List of top 11 leaders in BJP Parliamentary Board

BJP Parliamentary Board new members are announced. Check the complete list below.
BJP Parliamentary Board: In a major revamp, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has removed the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from the BJP Parliamentary Board. On the other hand, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa, and the former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal have been added to the party’s top decision-making council. BJP Parliamentary Board is the top decision-making body of the Central party which makes decisions about the Chief Ministers, State Heads, and other significant positions.

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Out in Top BJP Body

The biggest surprise is the exclusion of Nitin Gadkari from the decision-making body. Notably, BJP has always kept its previous presidents involved in the decision-making process and Nitin Gadkari is one of the most senior ministers in PM Modi’s Ministry.

Another prominent name that has not been included is Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and one of the most reliable leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Check who has been included in BJP Parliamentary Board in the latest decision.

 

BJP Parliamentary Board: List of 11 leaders

S. No.

BJP Leaders

1.

J.P. Nadda

2.

Narendra Modi

3.

Rajnath Singh

4.

Amit Shah

5.

BS Yediyurappa

6.

Sarbananda Sonowal

7.

K. Laxman

8.

Iqbal Singh Lalpura

9.

Sudha Yadav

10.

Satyanarayan Jatiya

11.

B.L. Santosh

 

BJP Parliamentary Board: Who is not included?

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, who led the BJP to the record re-election in the state, is surprising exclusion after much speculation that he will be rewarded with a seat at the decision-making table. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also been dropped from the decision-making body and it has come as a huge blow to the man who has been the Chief Minister for the past 20 years.

FAQ

Is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath part of BJP top body?

No, in the latest decision, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has not been announced as the part of the top decision-making body of BJP.

Is Nitin Gadkari part of BJP Parliamentary Body?

No. In the latest revamp, Nitin Gadkari has not been named among the top 11 leaders of BJP decision making body.

What is the role of BJP Parliamentary Body?

BJP Parliamentary Board is the top decision-making body of the Central party which makes decisions about the Chief Ministers, State Heads, and other significant positions.

Which two prominent leaders have been added to the BJP Parliamentary Body?

The former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa and the former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal have been added to the party’s top decision-making council.
