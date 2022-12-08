Bodhi Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Quotes & More To Share On This Day

Every year on December 8, Bodhi Day is observed all over the world, usually under various names. To honor Gautam Buddha and his preachings, it typically occurs on the eighth day of the 12th month of the lunisolar calendar.

Gautama Buddha was a sage whose teachings laid the foundation for Buddhism. He was also known by the names Siddhartha Gautama, Shakyamuni, and The Buddha. The term "Buddha" refers to an awakened or enlightened person.

Celebrate this special day with a bunch of good wishes and quotes by Gautam Buddha.

Bodhi Day 2022: History

Bodhi Day commemorates the moment Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment and became the Buddha or awakened one, which occurred 2,500 years ago. According to the legend, Siddharta left the comforts of the palace at the age of 29 and embarked on a journey of intense introspection to find the meaning of life, rejecting the opulent lifestyle of a prince.

Bodhi Day 2022: Significance





It enables us to live out the best aspects of who we are and to recall important life lessons. Finding the meaning of life is made easier by strengthening spirituality's foundation. Bodhi Day provides a platform to ensure a great deal of deepening by uniting the common for good.

The main Bodhi Day highlight is doing good deeds for other beings because it brings together diverse people to work for the common good.

Bodhi Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status

Greetings on Bodhi Day to all. I hope that everyone learns about Bodhi's teachings on this auspicious day so that we can all make changes in our lives.

Let's remember Buddha and the day of his awakening as we honor Bodhi Day so that we can be motivated by him and his teachings. Greetings to everyone.

The Bodhi Day celebrations serve as a reminder to unite and pray to Buddha in order to receive his blessings and adhere to his teachings.

We pray that Lord Buddha will lead us down the path of peace, love, and truth. I wish you and your family a happy Buddha Purnima.

To all, a happy Bodhi Day. He had an awakening on this fortunate day, which transformed his life and brought him salvation.

On this auspicious occasion of Bodhi Day, let us pray for world peace and harmony.

I'd like to wish everyone a happy Bodhi Day. There is a lot to learn about Buddha, and his path to salvation can serve as inspiration.

Bodhi Day 2022: Quotes and Teachings by Gautam Buddha

"Some do not understand that we must die, but those who do realize this settle their quarrels." - Gautam Buddha.

"Drop by drop is the water pot filled. Likewise, the wise man, gathering it little by little, fills himself with good." - Gautam Buddha.

"It is easy to see the faults of others, but difficult to see one's own faults. One shows the faults of others like chaff winnowed in the wind, but one conceals one's own faults as a cunning gambler conceals his dice." - Gautam Buddha.

"Health is the greatest gift, contentment is the greatest wealth." - Gautam Buddha.

"It seems that although we thought ourselves permanent, we are not. Although we thought ourselves settled, we are not. Although we thought we would last forever, we will not." - Gautam Buddha.

"The past is already gone, the future is not yet here. There's only one moment for you to live." - Gautam Buddha.

"Hatred does not cease through hatred at any time. Hatred ceases through love. This is an unalterable law." - Gautam Buddha.

"Teach this triple truth to all: A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity." - Gautam Buddha.

"No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path." - Gautam Buddha.

"The tongue like a sharp knife...kills without drawing blood." - Gautam Buddha.

"If you knew what I know about the power of giving you would not let a single meal pass without sharing it in some way." - Gautam Buddha.

"It is better to conquer yourself than to win a thousand battles. Then the victory is yours. It cannot be taken from you." - Gautam Buddha.

