Most Five Wicket Hauls in IPL History: List of Bowlers With Five Wickets in Single Innings

The Indian Premier League is the world’s foremost professional cricket tournament and is known for being batting-focused with an emphasis on entertaining and high-scoring games. Bowlers are usually on the receiving end of explosive playing by batsmen and rarely get the chance to showcase their skillset. Most pitches in IPL favour the batting side, and that’s why we see such incredible innings where every player from opener to low-order bowler begins going for boundaries immediately after entering the ground.

However, there have been times when the pitches have supported the bowlers and resulted in rare four or five-wicket hauls. Although it’s not as common as in test or ODI cricket, IPL too has seen its fair share of five-wicket hauls. Several bowlers have taken four, five and even six wickets in a single innings consisting of a four-over spell. Most recently, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s star player Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently joined the exclusive club of 5 wicket takers. On that note, we bring you this list of players with the most five wicket hauls.

Most Five Wicket Hauls in IPL

It’s rare for bowlers to rake up multiple wickets in IPL due to many reasons. Firstly, they only have four overs at best, and it can decrease if the captain decides to play a sixth bowler as well. Then every batsman of the opposing side has the mindset to score as much as possible. Good deliveries and yorkers aren’t spared either by batters.

However, this recklessness often results in wickets and can shift the momentum of the game. Wickets are the only goal of the bowling side in any IPL match. And there are world-class, top-ranked bowlers of the world playing in IPL. Some have even taken six wickets in a single match. These cricketers have the ability to deceive the best of batsmen, and that’s the beauty of the Indian Premier League. Whether it’s chasing a score of 200+ or defending a total below 150, everything is possible in IPL.

Sohail Tanvir was the first bowler to register a five-wicket haul in IPL. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, Tanvir took 5 wickets against Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural IPL season.

Lakshmi Pathybalaji was the first Indian bowler to score a 5-wicket haul in IPL.

Legends like Anil Kumble, Lasith Malinga, Amit Mishra, Harbhajan Singh and Sunil Narine are some of the notable names in the list of the bowlers with most five wicket hauls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently became one of three players to record two five wicket hauls in the IPL.