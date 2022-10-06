Brain Teaser: Can you help Madam Maria to find the odd one out in her vegetable basket?

Get over the pain of mid-week hustle with this interesting set of brain teasers. Brain Teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially image riddles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, find the six hidden words in this image. The Timer is On!

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the odd one out in the vegetable basket. Though the answer is just in front of you, the conventional mindset is creating an illusion.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every attempt. The brain game will help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal here for users is to find the odd one out in the vegetable basket. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is the use of similar kinds of veggies in the basket.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The objects in the image are non-uniformly distributed. Also, you can divide the image with imaginary lines and look at each section to find words. The hint for you is that the odd one out belongs to the family of fruit. Easy now?

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted the odd one out. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s the answer. There are a total of 13 objects in the image out of which one is odd. And the odd one in the image is TOMATO. As tomato does not belong to the family of vegetables but to fruits.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.