Brain Teaser: Can you spot the girl with odd features in this image within 10 seconds?

Pop your weekday with a dose of fun by solving this witty brain teaser. Brain teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially picture puzzles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the girl with odd features in the group image within 10 seconds. The Timer is On!

Source: brightside.com

Can you spot the girl with odd features in the group image?

Brain teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find a hidden girl with different expressions or features. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and the use of identical images and similar hues make it tough. Remember, you just need to keep an eye on the minute details as the girl with odd features is concealed in the frame with similar hues and backgrounds.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every attempt. The brain game will help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal here for users is to spot the girl with an odd feature between the monotonic presentation of the girl group. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is that the frame consists of girl images placed in a way that it gets tough to judge the one that does not belong to this place.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is a representation of a girl group divided into rows and columns. So, there are 7 rows and 5 columns, which means a total of 35 images. Now, it will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, gaze through all the directions, and think of all possible solutions, Easy now?

Hurrah, if you successfully spot the odd animal. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s a little tip for you. Scroll to the fourth column and second row of the image and you will find the girl with odd features here. As you look the girl here is different from others in the image, the girl image here does not comprise any lashes as in comparison to other girl images.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the proper placement of the girl with odd features.

Source: brightside.com

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.