Brain Teaser: Can you spot the Heart in between the smiling Avocados within 8 seconds

Start your morning with a healthy punch to your heart and head by solving this brain teaser. Brain teasers are puzzles which require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially picture puzzles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the hidden heart in this image within 8 seconds. The Timer is On!

Can you spot the hidden heart in this image of the fresh Avocado bunch?

Brain teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find a hidden heart in this bunch of smiling avocados. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and the use of identical images and similar hues make it tough. Remember, you just need to keep an eye on the minute details as the heart will be concealed in the frame itself with the colours and similar shapes.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users is to spot the hidden hearts between the colourful presentation of the Avoados. The trickiest part of this brain teaser is that the hidden heart is similar to the colour of the avocado seedpod and resembles exactly like an avocado seed, placed in a way that one can easily get distracted.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The avocados in the image are dispersed non-uniformly. It will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, divide the image with imaginary lines and gaze through all the directions, Easy now?

Hurrah, if you successfully spot the odd one out in this image. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s a little tip for you. Scroll down to the bottom left of the image. You will find the hidden heart here, look closely, the seed here is in the shape of a heart, whereas other seeds are usually oval in shape.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the proper placement of the hidden heart.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.