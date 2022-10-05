Brain Teaser: Only people with eagle-eye can spot the odd Penguin in the Waddle within 7 seconds

Double the festive fun by solving this brain teaser with your friends and families. Brain Teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially image riddles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, find the image of the odd penguin in the group within 10 seconds. The Timer is On!

Can you spot the odd penguin in the group?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the odd penguin in the waddle. Though the answer is just in front of you, the similar image and hue create an illusion.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every attempt. The brain game will help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal here for users is to find the image of an odd penguin within the group. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is the use of identical penguin images.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image consists of 5 rows and 8 columns, which means there are a total of 30 penguins. Now, look at each of them to find the slightest variation in expression, body shape, color, or anything. Easy now?

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted the odd one out. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s a little tip for you. Scroll down to the 4th row and 8 columns, the penguin here is standing on one leg, whereas in other images both the legs of penguins are visible.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the proper placement of the odd birdie.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.