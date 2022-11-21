Brain Teaser: Yes a Bear is Here! Can you spot the Baby Bear hiding between cats within 7 seconds?

Morning Monday! Begin your day with this animal brain teaser. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and find the missing bear. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you find the Baby Bear hidden in this picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the baby bear hidden between a group of kitties. Although the answer is just in front of you, the identical image of animals and bright palette of hue turn the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Did you solve this Diwali Special brain teaser?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the baby bear hidden among the group of cats. Easy, right?

But the worst is that you only have 7 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided into 8 rows and 8 columns with a total of 56 animals in the frame. Now gaze through all rows and columns. As this will help you not miss even the slightest hint.

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the bear. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, scroll to the bottom of the image, at the 4th row and 7th column. I can spot a bear face here.

I-SPY, I can see You

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the baby bear.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

