Brain Teaser Challenge: You can Call Yourself SMART Only After Finding the Odd Cat in the Litter in 7 Seconds!

Feeling tired lately? Like you don't want to do anything, but have to because… life?

These are signs of burnout. What you need is plenty of rest and a refresher.

Luckily for you, we have a solution for it. Brain teasers are a tried and tested way to boost mood and provide your brain with a much-needed freshener.

When solved on a regular basis, brain teasers are known to greatly improve lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Acting as the cherry on the top of the cake, brain teasers are also super fun to solve.

So, are you ready to have some fun and exercise your brain at the same time?

We hope you are because we have a visual brain teaser lined up for you that will require you to coordinate your senses with your brain.

This brainteaser's answer is provided at the end of this article. But hold off on going straight to the answer.

We will begin whenever you are ready.

Shall we?

Brain Teaser Challenge: Find the Odd Cat in the Litter in 7 Seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser challenge.

In this brain teaser challenge, you can see a litter of cats. All of the cats resemble each other, almost. And there is one cat that is entirely different from the others. Can you spot it in the given time?

As usual, there is a time limit set for this brain teaser picture puzzle as well. You have 7 seconds to spot the odd cat in the litter.

Get ready. The challenge is about to begin.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Remember, you have 7 seconds to find the odd one out.

The clock’s ticking.

Hurry up.

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up, guys!

Were you able to spot the odd cat in the litter in 7 seconds?

Some of you may have easily found the odd cat in the given time. Scroll down to see the solution to this brain teaser puzzle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzler, you had to find the odd cat in the litter in 7 seconds. If you were unable to find the odd one out, fret not, we are revealing this brain teaser’s solution below.

