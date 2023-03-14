Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only 2 Out Of 10 Can Find the odd Purse in the Collection within 9 seconds. Are You One Of Them?

The original meaning of the word “purse” was a small bag for holding your money. In Britain, this definition of purse still stands and the term for a larger bag that holds more items is referred to as a handbag. So, now that you are clear of the difference between Purse and Handbag, find the odd purse. A brain teaser usually tests abilities like creativity and observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, now coming back to action, your task is to find the odd purse hidden in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find Odd Purse in the Picture Puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find Odd Purse in the picture puzzle. Seriously, it is effortless, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the corners.

And this simple mental exercise can reveal a bundle of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find Odd Purse hidden in the picture puzzle. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, and you have already lost 1 second while reading this.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 36 purses divided into 6 rows and 6 columns. Your task is to find an odd hidden purse somewhere in the room. And to conclude your task, go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities.

Do You Know?

The first evidence of handbags, however, comes from Egyptian hieroglyphics from the 14th century, which show men wearing small sacks around their waists. Known as pockets, these handbags were hung from the girdle's back by thongs and were primarily used by men to carry flint or cash.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the odd purse in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

