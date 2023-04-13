Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Mia or Max! Can You Guess Who Should Pay For The Bicycle Ride Taking Clue From Picture?

Mia and Max went out together. One of them also had a bicycle ride. And now they are fighting over payment. Can you guess who is lying here?

This brain teaser will test your skills like creativity and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough words, now use your skills and abilities to guess who should pay for the bicycle ride.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you guess who rode the bicycle?

Brain Teasers need unconventional thinking, but they can also call for outstanding creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative skills and visual sharpness to find the one who should pay for the bicycle. It is simple, all you have to do is use your brain power to concentrate on all the hints.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Brain Teaser: Only People With High IQ Brain Can Find The Odd Digit Within 11 Seconds. Are You One Of Them?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the one who needs to pay for the bicycle ride. Easy, Right?

And you just have 12 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Viral Brain Teaser: Are You Smart Enough To Find The Chameleon Hidden Among Parrots Within 17 Seconds? Try Your Luck!

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows Max and Mia sitting on a bench. And your task is to find the one who needs to pay for the ride. Now divide the image into sections, go through all of them to not miss any clues and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

In 1935, 25-year-old Fred A. Birchmore rode a bicycle around the world. A total of 40,000 miles were travelled on the journey across Europe, Asia, and the United States. About 25,000 kilometres were pedalled by him. The remainder was covered by water. Seven sets of tyres were ruined by him.

Viral Brain Teaser: It Is Impossible To Spot The Leopard Hidden Among Giraffes Within 27 Seconds. Try Your Skills!

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the one who needs to pay for the bicycle.

Source: Brightside.com

Enjoyed? Solving more of these interesting brain teasers by keeping a tab on JagranJosh.It will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

Brain Teaser For Fun: Only 1% of Genius Can Find The Fish Hidden Among The Octopus Within 13 Seconds?