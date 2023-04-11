Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only keen observers can spot the odd pancake in 6 seconds.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Spot the odd pancake in 6 seconds.

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a plethora of yummy pancakes spread. All of the pancakes are identical, except one.

The test for you is to try and spot the odd pancake within the timeframe.

Are you ready for the test?

We hope that you are because we are giving you 6 seconds to solve this.

Get ready. Your time starts now!

All the best.

Remember, you only have 6 seconds to spot the odd pancake.

Did you solve the puzzle yet?

Hurry up.

The clock’s ticking.

The answer to this riddle is given at the end. However, refrain from scrolling straight to the answer without solving the puzzle yourself first.

Have you found the odd one out?

Your time’s running out.

The countdown is going to begin soon.

3

2

And 1!

Time’s up.

Were you able to solve this brain teaser puzzle?

If yes, then congratulations. You are definitely a keen observer.

Scroll down to see the solution to this brain riddle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser riddle, you had to spot the odd pancake in 6 seconds. If you were unable to solve this picture puzzle, then fret not, its solution is given right below.

Source: Bright Side

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations! And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

Also Try | Only people with high brain power can find two cats in the 1800s picture in 7 seconds!

Only a Hero can Spot the Mighty Dragon Hiding in the Fantasy Kingdom in 6 Seconds. Are You One?

Only the Sharpest Minds can find the cat’s correct shadow in 5 seconds. Let’s See If You Can!