Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you Spot 4-Pointed Star in picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain puzzle make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. These types of IQ tests are a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. Such brain teasers will help you in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. You need to think little differently for coming on to the solution these kind of brain teasers as the answer won’t be right in front of you. While solving these mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem and arrive at the answer by using analytical skills. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the 4-pointed star in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you Spot 4 Pointed Star within 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the 4-pointed star inside the picture. The puzzle challenges you to answer “Where is the star with 4 points hiding?” You can see squares with diagonals with different colors - Purple, Orange, Yellow and Green.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the picture carefully, it is quite difficult to find the 4-pointed star inside the joined squares. But if you look at the bottom left side of the image, you will be able to see the 4-pointed star. For your convenience, we have marked the 4-pointed star in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the 4-pointed is hidden on the bottom left side of the image.

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll definitely feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

