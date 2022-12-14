Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot mistake in Breakfast Table within 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun quiz and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain works in a different way. Such brain quizzes make a simple a puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. For coming onto the solution, you need to think out of the box and analyze the problem little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Breakfast Table Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot mistake in the Breakfast Table Picture in 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot a mistake hidden inside the picture of a breakfast table. On the table you can see the four food items for the breakfast. But were you able to identify the mistake in the picture?

You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is hidden somewhere in the food items.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the a mistake in the Breakfast Picture. At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a fine detail than you might think. But after few moments you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

The mistake is hidden inside the milk carton. On the carton, Almond Milk has been written but there is also a cow’s face on it. So, if it is an almond milk then the picture of cow on the carton is the mistake.

This puzzle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of mind riddles doesn't require mathematics skills, but is a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure one out the answer in few moments. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

