Brain Teasers are a great way to challenge your brain and senses and also have fun along the way.

Studies have shown that solving brain teasers on a regular basis improves your analytical and critical thinking skills as well as your problem-solving abilities, hence, making you smarter.

So, here we are with a brain teaser picture puzzle to help you get smarter than you already are.

This brain teaser will test your observation skills and how detail-oriented are you.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Yes, then let’s begin.

Brain Teaser: Mirror, Mirror On The Wall! Who’s The Oddest Of Them All?

Look at the image below.

Source: reader’s digest

Tasty, right?

These delicious treats are topped with olives, cheese, ham, and salami. While all of these treats are different than the rest, one of these things is not like the others.

You have to find the odd one out among these treats.

This a way to test your attention to detail.

If you think that this is easy, we have a twist to make this into a challenging brain teaser. You have only 7 seconds to find the odd treat.

First, allow us to give you a teeny-tiny hint.

Brain teaser hint: Pay special attention to the number of toppings on each treat.

There you go. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Do not start panicking. We will not judge if you fail to get the right answer in the given time.

But hurry… the clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1.

Time’s up folks!

Have you solved this brain teaser?

We sincerely hope that you were able to find the odd treat because we will be revealing the answer now.

Brain Teaser Answer

Earlier, we gave you a hint to pay special attention to the number of toppings on each candy, we hope you did that because that’s how you will find the answer.

You will notice that English muffin number six has three different toppings: an olive, a piece of ham, and a slice of cheese, if you pay close attention. Whereas, there are only two distinct toppings on each of the other muffins as compared to the sixth one.

Therefore, the odd treat is treat number 6.

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations!

And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

