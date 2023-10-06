Only true detective brains can spot the left-handed person in 7 seconds.

Who doesn’t love brain teasers? They are probably one of the most entertaining ways to increase mental capacity, develop lateral thinking skills, and maintain memory strength. Solving these brain riddles will require inventive, thought-provoking mental processes that you will not be able to guess right away.

They are also scientifically proven to be mood boosters. Also, solving them regularly can make you smarter. So, if you are having a bad day and want something to cheer you up, or are simply looking to test your brain and/or sensory organs, solve a brain teaser. Do not go looking for these online riddles anywhere, because we have an exciting one prepared for you.

Are you up for the challenge? We sincerely hope that you are. Let’s go.

Spot the left-handed person in 7 seconds.

Look at the image below.

Source: Bright Side

In the picture puzzle above, you can see 5 people in the frame. The first person is a mechanic, as indicated by the number of tools on this table, and he is holding a wrench in his hands. The second person is a photographer. He is holding a camera and clicking a picture of something. The third person is a professor as he is sitting and grading papers. The fourth person is a lumberman as he can be seen cutting a thick log of wood. The fifth person is a waiter as indicated by his attire and the tray of plates and glasses in his hand. One of these five people is left-handed. Can you find out who it is?

The time limit set for this brain puzzle is 7 seconds. So set your timers and get started. We have provided the solution to this brain teaser puzzle at the end of this article, but please ensure that you are scrolling down only after you have solved the puzzle by yourself first.

Solving this puzzle will require you to implement your logical thinking and detective skills. Consider this an impromptu test of your detective abilities. Scroll down when you have arrived at a solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

We asked you to spot the left-handed person in the image. Were you able to find him? If not, then here is the solution:

Source: Bright Side

