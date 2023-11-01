Only the smartest can spot the mistake in the basketball picture within 6 seconds.

Brain teasers are puzzles or riddles that need deductive reasoning to solve them. The puzzles typically require some kind of reasoning, like looking at the clues given in an image and arriving at the solution; or observation skills, where you have to find the word, object, or number that is hidden in an image.

They are very ubiquitous throughout our daily lives and are thought to be one of the best strategies to improve mental performance. There are many different kinds of brain teasers. Some are complex, while others are straightforward.

These brain teasers are excellent for mental stimulation and cognitive skill improvement. To encourage your cognitive powers, we are here with another brainteaser. Are you all set to begin?

Spot the mistake in 6 seconds

Let’s take a look at the brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see a man playing basketball in the courtyard. The man is mid-jump and is about to shoot the ball into the hoop. He seems to be the only one playing in the courtyard as no other person is visible in the image. Now, the picture looks normal at first glance, but upon closer inspection, you will see that there is a big mistake in this brain teaser picture puzzle. It is up to you to find out what the mistake is within the given time. The time limit set for this brain puzzle is 6 seconds. So, grab your glasses and set your timers. Your time starts now. All the best, guys.

We have revealed the solution to this puzzle at the end of this article. Scroll down to see it only after you have run out of time. Do not cheat and try to solve the puzzle by yourself first.

Have you spotted the mistake yet? Your time’s up. Scroll down to see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

You were asked to spot the mistake in the basketball picture within 6 seconds. Here is it:

Source: Bright Side

Did you have fun solving this brain teaser puzzle with us? If you did, then scroll down to see the solution.

