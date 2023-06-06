Breaking

Brain teasers: Add more fun to your day with these fun brain teasers!

Had a boring day? If yes, try these fun brain teasers.
Fun brain teasers!
Fun brain teasers!

Add spark to your day with these fun brain teasers.

 

Brain Teaser 1:

What is supposed to be broken in order to use it?

Brain Teaser 2:

I am short when I get old, and I am tall when I am old. Can you name me?

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that you can never hold in your left hand, but never in your right hand?

Brain Teaser 4:

What has one eye, but is unable to see?

Brain Teaser 5:

What kind of room has absolutely no windows or gates?

Excited for the answers? So are we!

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

What is supposed to be broken in order to use it?

Answer 1:

An egg!

Brain Teaser 2:

I am short when I get old, and I am tall when I am old. Can you name me?

Answer 2:

Candle!

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that you can never hold in your left hand, but always in your right hand?

Answer 3:

Your left hand!

Brain Teaser 4:

What has one eye, but is unable to see?

Answer 4:

A needle!

Brain Teaser 5:

What kind of room has absolutely no windows or gates?

Answer 5:

A mushroom!
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next