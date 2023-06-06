Brain teasers: Add more fun to your day with these fun brain teasers!

Add spark to your day with these fun brain teasers.

Brain Teaser 1:

What is supposed to be broken in order to use it?

Brain Teaser 2:

I am short when I get old, and I am tall when I am old. Can you name me?

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that you can never hold in your left hand, but never in your right hand?

Brain Teaser 4:

What has one eye, but is unable to see?

Brain Teaser 5:

What kind of room has absolutely no windows or gates?

Excited for the answers? So are we!

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

What is supposed to be broken in order to use it?

Answer 1:

An egg!

Brain Teaser 2:

I am short when I get old, and I am tall when I am old. Can you name me?

Answer 2:

Candle!

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that you can never hold in your left hand, but always in your right hand?

Answer 3:

Your left hand!

Brain Teaser 4:

What has one eye, but is unable to see?

Answer 4:

A needle!

Brain Teaser 5:

What kind of room has absolutely no windows or gates?

Answer 5:

A mushroom!