Brain teasers: Add more fun to your day with these fun brain teasers!
Brain Teaser 1:
Brain Teaser 2:
Brain Teaser 3:
Brain Teaser 4:
Brain Teaser 5:
ANSWERS:
Brain Teaser 1:
What is supposed to be broken in order to use it?
Answer 1:
An egg!
Brain Teaser 2:
I am short when I get old, and I am tall when I am old. Can you name me?
Answer 2:
Candle!
Brain Teaser 3:
What is that one thing that you can never hold in your left hand, but always in your right hand?
Answer 3:
Your left hand!
Brain Teaser 4:
What has one eye, but is unable to see?
Answer 4:
A needle!
Brain Teaser 5:
What kind of room has absolutely no windows or gates?
Answer 5:
A mushroom!