Brain Teasers: Brain teasers are a fun way to recharge. Try these exciting brain teasers.

Sometimes, life gets too boring to handle. The same sky that once looked exciting and fun now looks just normal. There was a time when you used to get up in the morning with excitement to move forward with the day. However, adulthood is a time when all you wake up with is a list of tremendous responsibilities in your mind. Adulthood may be fun, but indeed it can never beat the excitement of childhood. Why so?

Well, human life brings phases. In the early days of our lives, we spend our time mostly with our parents in a carefree manner. However, then comes a time when we have to go to school and carry those heavy bags. This new phase is in no way like the previous one; it comes with its own battles, problems, and fears, and is in no way as carefree as the previous phase. While the new phase may have been fun, children still crave the time they used to get the most pampering from their families. Next comes the phase when students have to give their exams. Now, at such a moment, children enjoy competitiveness, but they still miss the time when they had the most fun watching cartoons. Growing up, we are faced with all such age-related phases, and we often long for the previous phase. When adulthood strikes, we feel that all the struggles that have been present before were simply namesake. Adulthood comes with its own challenges. However, sometimes it is okay to enjoy the things we used to enjoy in childhood. That is why we bring you some exciting brain teasers. Brain teasers are a fun way to recharge the mind. Try these exciting brain teasers.

Brain Teaser 1:

I am something different. I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?

Brain Teaser 2:



Do you know me? In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?

Brain Teaser 3:

Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?

ANSWERS:

Answer 1:

Ice

Answer 2:

Pencil

Answer 3:

Post office