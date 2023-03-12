Brain Teasers: Life is never boring when brain teasers are by your side!

Your everyday schedules are getting even duller, your friendships are lacking the juice, and you are losing interest in your hobbies. You feel tired, and miss the old days when all you did in the day was have fun.

That is when you require the aid of some brain teasers.

Do you know what a brain teaser is? It is a riddle that has a double or hidden meaning that requires creative, outside-the-box thinking. Their answers are often unexpected, so the reader must think very carefully when solving them.

We have some awesome teasers for you today, that will not only make you think hard but will also tickle you a bit.

So why so much delay? Let’s start –

Brain Teaser 1

What has hands and a face, but can’t hold anything or smile?

Brain Teaser 2

It belongs to you, but your friends use it more. What is it?

Brain Teaser 3

If you don’t keep me, I’ll break. What am I?

Brain Teaser 4

There’s only one word in the dictionary that’s spelled wrong. What is it?

Brain Teaser 5

You’re running a race and at the very end, you pass the person in 2nd place. What place did you finish the race in?

Waiting for the answers? Here you go!

Brain Teaser 1

What has hands and a face, but can’t hold anything or smile?

Answer 1:

The clock is the right answer.

Brain Teaser 2

It belongs to you, but your friends use it more. What is it?

Answer 2:

Your name.

Brain Teaser 3

If you don’t keep me, I’ll break. What am I?

Answer 3:

Promise!

Brain Teaser 4

There’s only one word in the dictionary that’s spelled wrong. What is it?

Answer 4:

The word WRONG itself.

Brain Teaser 5

You’re running a race and at the very end, you pass the person in 2nd place. What place did you finish the race in?

Answer 5:

Second place.