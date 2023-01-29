Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are all that you need for a 5 minute break!

Sometimes, work can be too demanding not only for the body but also for the brain. The body still gets rest when you sit in a comfortable position on a comfy chair. You can still use screen protection glasses for your eyes and hydrate them enough with eye drops after frequent moments. You can stretch your arms and feet a bit to get the blood flowing, but how would you relax your mind? Music is a good strategy, but listening to the same playlist, again and again, can be too boring at times. Additionally, some songs evoke past memories, which may land you in a sad world that you wish to come out of. And oh, sometimes music can hurt your ears too.

You may talk to a friend while you wish to relax. This can be a fruitful strategy to relax a bit. It is often said that having a good friend circle, especially at the workplace, keeps your stress levels low and your morale to come to the office and work high. However, sometimes the brain needs something novel, that probably stimulates your brain for a moment and helps you think out of the box.

This is quite a need these days when one gets to do the same mundane tasks every day. When the mind gets into the habit of doing the same things every single day, it stops learning new things, and gets into the comfort zone of minimalist thinking., thus, it is quite important to engage the mind with novel and interesting challenges, again and again, that helps it have fun, learn, and grow.

These tasks need not necessarily be tough. On the contrary, simple challenges not only boost the brain but also help one gain some confidence. Plus, you also get some dopamine rush when you solve simple puzzles and challenges.

That’s when today's brain teasers become the best piece of content you would require today for a short five-minute break! Trust us, you won’t regret it.

In today’s series of fun and easy brain teasers, we bring you a challenge that asks you to guess the word with the help of a few images. Simple, right?

Well, this simple task comes with a time duration. Read the rules before getting started!

The rules

The rules are pretty simple and straightforward. All you have to do is guess the word with the help of some images. The twist is that you will get only 5 seconds to guess the right answer. That is when you get that adrenaline rush you carve for!

Yes, all you have to do is simply set a timer on your phone for not more than 5 seconds before you look at each picture. No cheating here! Now, once the timer asks you to look at the picture, you begin with the test and when the timer asks you to stop, you stop!

Remember, the real fun of the game lies in playing it with utmost honesty.

Ready for the brain teasers?

Set a timer for 5 seconds on your phone and have a look at the picture below!

Brain Teaser 1:













Could you guess the word? Are you ready for the next one?

Brain Teaser 2:









Could you guess the word? Are you ready for the next one?

Brain Teaser 3:









Could you guess the word? Are you ready for the next one?

Phew! That was fun, wasn’t it?

Are you excited about the answers? Here you go!







ANSWERS:



ANSWER 1:



Starfish!

ANSWER 2:

Eggplant!

ANSWER 3:

Cupcake!

These brain teasers were indeed fun. Now that your brain is recharged, you can continue with your work. We promise to bring you such brain teasers again and again!

