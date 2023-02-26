Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are simply pure fun! Try these out!

You can stretch your arms and feet a bit to get the blood flowing, but how would you relax your mind? Music is a good strategy, but listening to the same playlist, again and again, can be too boring at times. Additionally, some songs evoke past memories, which may land you in a sad world that you wish to come out of. And oh, sometimes music can hurt your ears too.

You may talk to a friend while you wish to relax. This can be a fruitful strategy to relax a bit. It is often said that having a good friend circle, especially at the workplace, keeps your stress levels low and your morale to come to the office and work high. However, sometimes the brain needs something novel, that probably stimulates your brain for a moment and helps you think out of the box.

This is quite a need these days when one gets to do the same mundane tasks every day. When the mind gets into the habit of doing the same things every single day, it stops learning new things, and gets into the comfort zone of minimalist thinking., thus, it is quite important to engage the mind with novel and interesting challenges, again and again, that helps it have fun, learn, and grow.

When was the last time you had sheer fun? Well, it may be the moment when you played your favorite movie with your special one, or went for a movie day out with friends. Here are some exciting brain teasers for fun!

Brain Teaser 1:

What is that one thing that gets wet when it dries?

Brain Teaser 2:



What is that one thing that you can hold in your left hand, but not in your right hand.

BRAIN TEASER 3:

Who is taller: Husband Taller, Wife. Taller, or their tiny tot?





Wondering what the answers are? Here you go!

Brain Teaser 1:

What is that one thing that gets wet when it dries?

Answer:

Towel

Brain Teaser 2:

What is that one thing that you can hold in your left hand, but not in your right hand.

Answer 2:

Right hand!

Brain Teaser 3:

Who is taller: Husband Tall, Wife. Tall, or their tiny tot?

Answer 3:

The tiny tot. Well, he is a little taller.

Well, we can see a grin on your face. We are glad we were able to bring that smile on your face with these exciting brain teasers!