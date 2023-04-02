Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are super fun!

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Special Guests!

Brain Teaser 1:

I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?

Brain Teaser 2:


In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?

Brain Teaser 3:

Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?

 

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 4:

Answer 4:

Ice

Brain Teaser 5:
Answer 5:

Pencil

Brain Teaser 6:

Answer 6:

Post office

 
