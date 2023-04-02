Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are super fun!
Brain teasers are super cool. Try these out!
Brain teasers are fun. Try these brain teasers.
Brain Teaser 1:
I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?
Brain Teaser 2:
In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?
Brain Teaser 3:
Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?
ANSWERS:
Brain Teaser 4:
I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?
Answer 4:
Ice
Brain Teaser 5:
In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?
Answer 5:
Pencil
Brain Teaser 6:
Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?
Answer 6:
Post office
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.