Brain Teaser 1:
Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?
Answer 1:
Because the students are bright!
Brain Teaser 2:
There is an interesting word in the English language that you need to guess in this brain teaser. The first there letters signify a female, while the first two letters signify a male. The first four letters are used to describe someone who is great, but the complete word is used to signify a great lady. What is this special word?
Answer 2:
Heroine
Brain Teaser 3:
Can you drop a raw egg from the 17th floor on a concrete road without cracking it?
Answer 3:
Yes, you can. Concrete roads are not easy to break. We weren't talking about the egg here, we were talking about the concrete road.
Brain Teaser 4:
There is a building that has hundreds of stories. What is the building called?
Answer 4:
A library
