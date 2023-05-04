Brain teasers: These brain teasers may be the medicine to kill the virus called "boredom". Try them today.

Brain teasers are a good way to enhance productivity. How? Well, they help you take the perfect 5-minute break you need while working. Try these exciting brain teasers.
Brain teasers for you!
Brain teasers for you!

Brain teasers are a quick way to kill boredom. Wondering where you will find the best ones? Here you go! Try these exciting brain teasers and thank us later.

Here are the answers you need:

ANSWERS

Brain Teaser 1:

Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?

Answer 1:

Because the students are bright!

Brain Teaser 2:

There is an interesting word in the English language that you need to guess in this brain teaser. The first there letters signify a female, while the first two letters signify a male. The first four letters are used to describe someone who is great, but the complete word is used to signify a great lady. What is this special word?

Answer 2:

Heroine

Brain Teaser 3:

Can you drop a raw egg from the 17th floor on a concrete road without cracking it?

Answer 3:

Yes, you can. Concrete roads are not easy to break. We weren't talking about the egg here, we were talking about the concrete road.

Brain Teaser 4:
There is a building that has hundreds of stories. What is the building called?

Answer 4:

A library

 

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
