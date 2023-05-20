Brain Teasers: Wish to do something different? Here come some fun brain teasers.

Have you ever wondered what your mind needs to relax? Well, sleep is of course an obvious answer, but after sleep, it is a reason to stay awake. Basically, anything that spikes up your excitement, is a bit challenging and is fun for you, is actually what your mind seeks. Why don't you feed your mind with something super challenging and fun, like these exciting brain teasers? Try these fun brain teasers.

Brain Teaser 1:

What is supposed to be broken in order to use it?

Brain Teaser 2:

I am short when I get old, and I am tall when I am old. Can you name me?

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that you can never hold in your left hand, but never in your right hand?

Brain Teaser 4:

What has one eye, but is unable to see?

Brain Teaser 5:

What kind of room has absolutely no windows or gates?

Excited for the answers? So are we!

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

What is supposed to be broken in order to use it?

Answer 1:

An egg!

Brain Teaser 2:

I am short when I get old, and I am tall when I am old. Can you name me?

Answer 2:

Candle!

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that you can never hold in your left hand, but always in your right hand?

Answer 3:

Your left hand!

Brain Teaser 4:

What has one eye, but is unable to see?

Answer 4:

A needle!

Brain Teaser 5:

What kind of room has absolutely no windows or gates?

Answer 5:

A mushroom!