Brain teasers with answers: These brain teasers are super exciting. Try these with your friends.

Anything that teases the brain a little is also what becomes fun. The fact that challenges are all bad is not true. The human brain is designed to solve problems and challenges. When the brain does not get any challenge to combat, it not only gets bored but also dull. A few doses of challenges, whether real or hypothetical not only keep one happy but also makes the brain sharp and active.

Now, let's come to the second question. Why do we need to have fun, after all?

Well, the answer is simple; because it is one of our needs. Human beings are not robots that are designed to follow commands, We are organisms with complex minds and beautiful emotions. The very presence of emotions makes it clear that humans face all sorts of emotions in this lifetime, happiness, and joy are one of them. Thus, in order to seize life to the fullest and enhance the capacity of the brain it is crucial to take out some moments of fun from our everyday schedule.

Now, what are the possible ways in which we can help you to have fun?

Well, while we try to come up with content pieces that not only inform you but also entertain you every now and then, today we have what we call "Brain Teasers". Brain teasers are nothing but puzzles and brain riddles that tease the brain a bit hard. Don't worry, we have also listed the answers in the end.

Brain teasers are fun. Try these brain teasers.

Brain Teaser 1:

I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?

Brain Teaser 2:



In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?

Brain Teaser 3:

Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?

Answer 1:

Ice

Brain Teaser 2:

In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?

Answer 2:

Pencil

Brain Teaser 3:

Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?

Answer 3:

Post office

Weren't these brain teasers similar to what you call "fun"?