Brazil Independence Day 2022: History, Facts and How Brazil Day is celebrated on 7 September?

Brazil Independence Day celebration: Brazil Independence Day is a national holiday that is observed in Brazil every year on September 7. Brazil Independence Day 2022 celebrated the country’s declaration of Independence from the United Kingdom of Portugal, Brazil, and the Algarves back on September 7, 1822. Brazil Day today is the 200th anniversary of the Independence that the country achieved from its Colonial master Portugal. Notably, Brazil is the largest country in both South America and Latin America and is the world’s fifth largest country by area and the seventh most populous. On Brazil Independence Day 2022, lets learn more about the history of Brazil, the Brazil Independence Day celebration, and how Brazil’s Independence was different from the rest.

200 years! Heads and hands held high in freedom celebrating our independence. We build this great nation in unity with each other: our beautiful Brazilian family, our beloved fatherland, our hopes and dreams, the songs we sing, the roads we travel. God bless us all! pic.twitter.com/hNpK7CM8KQ — Government of Brazil (@govbrazil) September 6, 2022

When is Brazil Independence Day celebrated?

Brazil Independence Day is observed every year on September 7 to celebrate Brazil’s Independence from Portugal.

Brazil Independence Day 2022: History

Brazil Independence Day is observed every year on September 7 to celebrate the country’s independence from Portugal. A political revolution erupted in Portugal in 1820 forcing the royal family to return.

In 1821, the Portuguese Assembly demanded Brazil to return to its former condition of a colony and return to its heir prince to Portugal. However, Pedro refused to return on January 9, 1822, a date which became known as Dia do Fico (I’ll Stay Day). Pedro further went against his native country, established the Brazilian country and declared the country’s independence on September 7, 1822.

The Portuguese had landed on the shores of Brazil in 1500 and steadily started capturing it whole. Portugal’s rule in Brazil lasted for over 300 years till 1822 when the Portuguese Monarch and their heir to the throne declared Independence of Brazil from his native country Portugal.

Brazil Independence Day 2022: Timeline of events

1. In 1820, the ruling monarch John VI made his son Dom Pedro the acting Monarch of Brazil and left for Portugal.

2. Fearing French assault on Portugal, Brazil's status as a colony was elevated to a kingdom in the first decade of the 1800s. Once Napolean and France were vanquished, the Portuese wanted to demote the status of Brazil back to a colony. Brazilians protested this and so did Petro.

3. Pedro declared Brazil as an Independent nation on September 7, 1822.

4. The country adopted its first constitution and gets recognised by the United States in the year 1824.

5. Another significant day for Brazil is May 13, 1888, when slavery in the country was abolished. The law in Brazil is known as the 'Golden Law in Brazil.'

Brazil Independence Day Celebration

The South American country celebrates its Independence Day with military parades and patriotic performances. During Brazil Independence Day, there are fireworks that make the day more happening and celebratory. The national celebration in Brazil is hosted at the Ministries Esplanade with the President of Brazil spearheading the civil-military parade.

On Brazil Independence Day, thousands of Brazilians gather on the streets and celebrate the day by waving flags and banners. They dance, sing songs play football, and go for outdoor fun activities.

