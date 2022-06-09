First Time In History Cancer Gets A Cure? Drug, Trial, Treatment Cost, Side Effects- All You Need To Know

It has happened for the first time in the history of the world that Cancer, a chronic illness has a cure, which has left everyone surprised. It has happened for the first time that the womb cancer drug which was undergoing clinical trial has been so effective that it cured every patient who took it was cured.

The drug is called Dostarlimab. It has surprisingly cured every patient or participant in the trial.

Cancer Cure: All You Need To Know

Check below to know how the drug Dostarlimab is effective and how it cured people of rectal cancer. Check all about the clinical trial and complete study of the patients below.

Dostarlimab: Clinical Trial & Side Effects

A small group of people suffering from rectal cancer underwent a study. 18 patients in a small clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan, US took the drug Dostarlimab for almost 6 months. As per the results observed, their cancer vanished after the experimental treatment. The results were observed after 12 months by the doctors. No other time cancer had completely disappeared.

These were the patients with rectal cancer.

Dr Luis A Diaz Jr from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in a recent paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine said he was not aware of any other study, in which a treatment “completely obliterated cancer in every patient”. “I believe this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer,” Dr Diaz said.

Another surprise in store for the patients was the complete absence of significant post-treatment complications, which are usually associated with other forms of cancer treatment.

Also, the patients had no recurrence of cancer whatsoever even after 25 months.

The Drug: Dostarlimab

Dostarlimab is a drug with laboratory-produced molecules which acts as substitute antibodies in the human body. The 18 rectal cancer patients when given this drug, got completely cured. The disease when checked through PET scans - positron emission tomography, magnetic resonance imaging scans, endoscopy or physical examinations could not be detected.

Although the drug study was done on a lesser number of people but offers promising results. The patients were administered Dostarlimab every three weeks for six months.

These drugs are known as ‘checkpoint inhibitors’, and they have a kind of adverse reaction in 20% of patients who used the drug. However, no such reaction was seen in any of the patients.

How much will it cost?

In case the drug is approved, the treatment is not going to be economical. The trial itself has cost $11,000 each which is approximately INR 8.55 Lakh per dose. This would be a costly treatment in India.

