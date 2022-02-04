How many types of cancer are there in the Human Body?

More than 100 types of cancers are there and can be classified according to the type of cell they start from. For example, lung cancer starts in the lung, brain cancer starts in the brain, etc. Read below some categories of cancers that begin in specific types of cells.

Cancer is a disease in which cells of the body grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body. It can start anywhere in the human body which is made up of trillions of cells.

Normally, cells in humans grow and multiply through the process of cell division and form new cells as the body requires them. But when cells grow old or become damaged, they die and new cells take their place. Sometimes, this normal procedure breaks down, and abnormal or damaged cells grow and multiply when they should not. These cells may form tumours.

Tumours are a lump of tissue and can be cancerous or not cancerous that is benign. Also, cancer can be described by the type of cell that formed them like an epithelial cell or a squamous cell.

Types of Cancer

Carcinoma

It is the most common type of cancer. It arises from the epithelial cells or the lining of the cells that help protect or enclose organs. They invade the surrounding tissues and organs and metastasise to the lymph nodes and other areas of the body.

Carcinomas begin in different epithelial cells and have specific names namely;

Adenocarcinoma cancer

It forms in the epithelial cells that produce fluids and mucus. This type of epithelial cell tissue is sometimes known as glandular tissue. Examples of adenocarcinoma cancer are breast, colon, and prostate.

Basal cell carcinoma

This type of cancer begins in the lower or basal (base) layer of the epidermis, which is the person's outer layer of skin.

Squamous cell carcinoma

This type of cancer forms in the squamous cells. These types of cells are epithelial cells that lie just beneath the outer surface of the skin. Cells of Squamous also line various other organs like the stomach, intestines, lungs, bladder, and kidneys.

Transitional cell carcinoma

This type of cancer forms in transitional epithelium, or urothelium. This type of tissue is made up of many layers of epithelial cells that can get bigger and smaller. They are found in the linings of the bladder, ureters, and part of the kidneys that is renal pelvis, and a few other organs. Bladder, ureter, and kidney cancers are transitional cell carcinomas.

Sarcoma

It is a type of malignant tumour of the bone or soft tissue including fat, muscle, blood vessels, nerves, and other connective tissues that support and surround organs. Examples are leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma and osteosarcoma. The most common cancer of bone is Osteosarcoma.

Lymphoma and Myeloma

These types of cancers begin in the cells of the immune system. Lymphoma cancer is of the lymphatic system which runs all through the body and can occur anywhere in the body. On the other hand, Myeloma, or multiple myeloma begins in the plasma cells which are a type of white blood cell that produces antibodies to help fight infection. This type of cancer can affect the ability of the cell to produce antibodies effectively.

Leukaemia

It is a cancer of white blood cells and bone marrow, the tissue that forms blood cells. There are various subtypes but common are lymphocytic leukaemia and chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

Brain and Spinal Cord Cancers

There are various types of brain and spinal cord tumours. Names of these tumours are based on the type of cell in which they are formed and where the tumour first formed in the central nervous system. For example, an astrocytic tumour begins in star-shaped brain cells known as astrocytes. Brain tumours can be benign or malignant.

Other types of Tumours are Germ Cell Tumours, Neuroendocrine Tumors, Carcinoid Tumors, etc.

