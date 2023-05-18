Champions League Semi Final: Real Madrid suffers a drubbing from Manchester City; to face Inter Milan Next

Champions League Semi-Final: In a captivating UEFA Champions League semi-final encounter held yesterday, on May 17, 2023, Manchester City faced off against Real Madrid. The match unfolded with a series of remarkable moments, ultimately culminating in a resounding victory for Manchester City.

The scoring commenced in the 23rd minute as Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne displayed their prowess when De Bruyne played a defence-splitting pass to Sliva, who cut onto his left foot and powered a shot past Courtois, leaving the Real Madrid defense helpless. A mere fifteen minutes later, Silva demonstrated his striking ability, doubling Manchester City's lead with a looing header.

Carlo Ancelotti's side emerged from the break with renewed energy, displaying a sharper performance. However, despite their efforts, they struggled to create any noteworthy opportunities. In the 73rd minute, Manchester City came closest to scoring, but Thibaut Courtois thwarted Erling Haaland's close-range attempt yet again.

Shortly after, the pivotal moment unfolded when Kevin De Bruyne delivered a delicately floated cross into Madrid's area. The ball deflected off Manuel Akanji and then ricocheted off Militao, finding its way into the back of the net, sparking ecstatic celebrations among the passionate Etihad crowd.

Last 5 Man United Match Stats:

Date Home Score Away Score Half Result UEFA UCL 18/05/2023 Manchester City 4 - 0 Real Madrid 2-0 W ENG Premier League 14/05/2023 Everton 0-3 Manchester City 0-2 W UEFA UCL 10/05/2023 Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City 1-0 D ENG Premier League 06/05/2023 Manchester City 2-1 Leeds United 2-0 W ENG Premier League 04/05/2023 Manchester City 3-0 West Ham United 0-0 W

Julián Álvarez sealed the fate of the match for Manchester City with a goal, leaving Real Madrid no path to recovery. With this final goal, the scoreline stood at an emphatic 4-0 in favor of Manchester City.

Real Madrid's offensive efforts were thwarted throughout the match, failing to muster a single shot on target. Manchester City's impeccable defensive display left their opponents unable to penetrate and significantly contributed to their comprehensive triumph.

This victory secures Manchester City's place in the upcoming UEFA Champions League final, scheduled for June 10, 2023. In the grand finale, they will face Inter Milan, who triumphed over AC Milan with a 2-0 aggregate scoreline in the other semi-final clash.

Manchester City's performance in the semi-final was characterized by their absolute dominance from start to finish. Exercising exceptional control over possession especially in the first half, and relentlessly creating opportunities, they left Real Madrid struggling to establish a foothold in the game.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan

Going into the final, which will be held on June 10th in Istanbul's beautiful Atatürk Olympic Stadium, the English juggernauts Manchester City will be pitted against Italian giants Inter Milan.

Both teams have fought relentlessly through a series of electrifying encounters to earn their spot in the ultimate showdown. For Manchester City, this marks their second appearance in the final, having suffered defeat to Chelsea in 2021. Inter Milan, on the other hand, returns to the final after a long gap of 13 years since their triumph in 2010.

Manchester City vs Inter milan Head to Head:

Total Manchester City (W) Inter Milan (W) Draws Total Matches 2 1 1 0 Total Score 6 3 3 Etihad Stadium 1 1 0 0 San Siro/Giuseppe Meazza 1 0 1 0 IRE Dublin Super Cup 1 1 0 0 INT CF 1 0 1 0

The anticipation surrounding the final is palpable, with pundits and fans eagerly awaiting the epic clash between two formidable sides. Manchester City, led by their talismanic playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, will rely on his creative genius and goal-scoring prowess to unlock Inter Milan's defense. Alongside him, the young and explosive Erling Haaland will be a constant menace with his speed and lethal finishing ability.

Inter Milan, led by astute manager Simone Inzaghi, will want to counter Manchester City's attacking prowess with their own lineup of top players. Milan's Romelu Lukaku is a force to be reckoned with, with the strength and goal-scoring ability to bother any defence. Midfield maestro Nicolo Barella will orchestrate the game with his vision and precise passing, aiming to create opportunities for his teammates.

Last 5 Inter Milan Match Stats:

Date Home Score Away Score Half Result UEFA UCL 17/05/2023 Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan 0-0 W ITA Serie A 14/05/2023 Inter Milan 4-2 Sassuolo 1-0 W UEFA UCL 11/05/2023 AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan 0-2 D ITA Serie A 06/05/2023 AC Roma 0-2 Inter Milan 0-1 W ITA Serie A 04/05/2023 Verona 0-5 Inter Milan 0-3 W

The clash promises to be a captivating battle of skill, strategy, and passion. Millions of people across the world will be riveted to their TVs, anticipating every twist and turn of the final. The UEFA Champions League final's thrill and spectacle know no bounds, as it conveys the spirit of football's majesty and connects fans worldwide.

Manchester City will enter as slight favorites, given their remarkable victory over Real Madrid. However, Inter Milan, fueled by their storied history and the hunger to reclaim European glory after 13 years, will stop at nothing to defy the odds and secure victory.

The final whistle will bring the conclusion to this dramatic season, crowning a new champion and etching the victor's name in football history. The UEFA Champions League final promises to be a truly unforgettable event, celebrating the beautiful game at its finest.