Consider your eyesight powerful if you find the hidden squirrel in this optical illusion image!

Eyes are a wonderful gift from the Almighty to almost all its creatures.







It helps one to view and experience the beautiful world out there.







It helps one to sense what's around the world.









That is why it becomes crucial to take good care of this underrated blessing.









However, sometimes, despite having an excellent vision, we fail to notice the minute things present around us.

Remember that time when you were looking for a pen all in your house when it was actually in your hand?







Or when you looked for chocolate all over your fridge when in reality it was kept just in front of you.









Well, you'll be experiencing a similar experience in this optical illusion image today.









Find the hidden squirrel in this optical illusion image!











The rules







Well, what's fun if you get an entire day to look for the hidden squirrel?









You only have 10 seconds to do that.









Simply set an alarm for 10 seconds on your phone (no cheating here!). Now, look closely at the image.



Ready? Let's get started.











The image: Find the hidden squirrel!



Image Source: The Quiz Central





















Could you find it?













Oh, here is the tiny squirrel!





Image Source: The Quiz Central











Wasn't that fun? The squirrel too enjoyed the hide-and-seek game.

