Did you know that there are 195 countries recognised by the United Nations, each with its own unique culture, language, and geography? For instance, Canada boasts the highest number of lakes in the world. At the same time, Bolivia is celebrated for its breathtaking flatlands, including the famous Salar de Uyuni, the largest salt flat on the planet. You may have come across fun challenges where people are asked to name four countries starting with a specific letter, like 'A', 'F', 'X', or 'N'. Surprisingly, many struggle with this task, often overlooking the vast array of nations that exist beyond the most familiar names. If you're curious about countries that begin with the letter "M", you're in for a treat! In this article, we'll explore these lesser-known nations and share fascinating facts that will expand your global knowledge.

List of Countries That Start With the Letter 'M' Countries that start with the letter 'M' are Madagascar, (Republic of) Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, (Republic of) Mal, (Republic of) Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, (Republic of) Mauritius, Mexico, (Republic of) Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, (Kingdom of) Morocco, (Republic of) Mozambique, and Myanmar. 1) Madagascar Source: Britannica Continent: Africa

Capital: Antananarivo

Population: 32.74 million

Land Area: 581,795 km² Madagascar is a large island nation off Africa's southeastern coast, famous for its unique wildlife like lemurs and baobab trees, found nowhere else. Its physical characteristics include diverse landscapes, from central highlands to coastal plains and rainforests. It shares no land borders, being an island in the Indian Ocean.

2) (Republic of) Malawi Source: Flag Color Codes Continent: Africa

Capital: Lilongwe

Population: 22.21 million

Land Area: 94,280 km² The Republic of Malawi, a landlocked country in southeastern Africa, is often called the "Warm Heart of Africa" due to its friendly people. Its defining physical feature is Lake Malawi, a massive freshwater lake. It borders Tanzania to the north, Mozambique to the east and south, and Zambia to the west. 3) Malaysia Continent: Asia

Capital: Kuala Lumpur

Population: 35.97 million

Land Area: 328,550 km² Malaysia, situated in Southeast Asia, is renowned for its vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and modern cities, such as Kuala Lumpur, home to the Petronas Towers. Geographically, it comprises Peninsular Malaysia and Malaysian Borneo, characterised by rainforests, mountains, and extensive coastlines. Its neighbours include Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, and Indonesia.

4) Maldives Source: Britannica Continent: Asia

Capital: Malé

Population: 529,676 thousand

Land Area: 300 km² The Maldives is an island nation in the Indian Ocean, celebrated for its luxurious overwater bungalows, pristine white-sand beaches, and rich marine life, making it a popular diving destination. Physically, it's a collection of low-lying coral atolls, making it vulnerable to rising sea levels. It has no neighbouring countries by land. Explore| List of Countries that Start With the Letter 'K' 5) (Republic of) Mali Source: Freepik Continent: Africa

Capital: Bamako

Population: 25.19 million

Land Area: 1,220,190 km² The Republic of Mali, a large landlocked country in West Africa, is renowned for its historical cities, such as Timbuktu, a centre of Islamic learning and trade. Its physical characteristics are largely arid, dominated by the Sahara Desert in the north and the Sahelian savannas further south. It borders Mauritania, Algeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, and Senegal.

6) (Republic of) Malta Source: Freepik Continent: Europe

Capital: Valletta

Population: 545,405 thousand

Land Area: 320 km² The Republic of Malta, an archipelago in the central Mediterranean, is famous for its ancient megalithic temples, mediaeval architecture in Valletta, and clear blue waters. Physically, it consists of several islands with rocky coastlines and some fertile plains. It has no land borders. 7) Marshall Islands Source: Britannica Continent: Oceania

Capital: Majuro

Population: 36,282 million

Land Area: 180 km² The Marshall Islands, a sprawling nation of atolls and islands in the central Pacific Ocean, are known for their WWII historical sites and vibrant marine biodiversity, attracting divers. Physically, they are low-lying coral atolls, making them susceptible to climate change impacts. They have no land borders.

8) Mauritania Source: Britannica Continent: Africa

Capital: Nouakchott

Population: 5.315 million

Land Area: 1,030,700 km² Mauritania, located in West Africa, is renowned for its dramatic desert landscapes, ancient caravan routes, and rich nomadic cultures. Physically, it's predominantly a desert, part of the Sahara, with an Atlantic coastline. It borders Western Sahara, Algeria, Mali, Senegal, and the Atlantic Ocean. 9) (Republic of) Mauritius Source: iStock Continent: Africa

Capital: Port Louis

Population: 1.26 million

Land Area: 2,030 km² The Republic of Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, is famous for its beautiful volcanic landscapes, coral reefs, and multicultural heritage. Physically, it's a volcanic island with a central plateau and coastal plains. It has no land borders.

10) Mexico Source: Getty Images Continent: North America

Capital: Mexico City

Population: 131.94 million

Land Area: 1,943,950 km² Mexico, in North America, is celebrated for its rich Aztec and Mayan history, vibrant culture, delicious cuisine, and popular tourist destinations like Cancún. Physically, it's diverse, ranging from deserts and mountains to tropical rainforests and extensive coastlines on the Pacific and Caribbean. It borders the United States, Guatemala, and Belize. 11) (Republic of) Moldova Continent: Europe

Capital: Chișinău

Population: 113.683 million

Land Area: 700 km² The Republic of Moldova, a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, is known for its burgeoning wine industry and rural landscapes. Physically, it's characterised by rolling hills, forests, and a network of rivers. It borders Romania and Ukraine.

12) Monaco Continent: Europe

Capital: Monaco (city-state)

Population: 38,341 thousand

Land Area: 1 km² Monaco, a tiny principality on the French Riviera, is famous for its glamorous casinos, the Grand Prix motor race, and luxurious lifestyle. Physically, it's a small, hilly country with a beautiful coastline on the Mediterranean Sea. France borders it on three sides and the Mediterranean Sea. 13) Mongolia Continent: Asia

Capital: Ulaanbaatar

Population: 2.99 million

Land Area: 32,850 km² Mongolia, a landlocked country in East Asia, is renowned for its vast, empty steppes, nomadic culture, and the legacy of Genghis Khan. Physically, it's dominated by steppes, mountains, and the Gobi Desert. It borders Russia to the north and China to the south. 14) Montenegro Continent: Europe

Capital: Podgorica

Population: 632,729 thousand

Land Area: 13,450 km²

Montenegro, a country in Southeastern Europe, is celebrated for its dramatic mountainous landscapes, mediaeval villages, and beautiful Adriatic coastline. Physically, it's very mountainous, with a rugged coast and some karst regions. It borders Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, and Albania. 15) (Kingdom of) Morocco Continent: Africa

Capital: Rabat

Rabat Population: 38.43 million

Land Area: 446,300 km² The Kingdom of Morocco, located in North Africa, is famous for its vibrant souks, ancient imperial cities like Marrakech and Fes, and the Sahara Desert. Physically, it features a diverse landscape, including the Atlas Mountains, the Sahara Desert, and a long coastline on both the Atlantic and Mediterranean. It borders Algeria and Western Sahara and has maritime borders with Spain and Portugal.

16) (Republic of) Mozambique Continent: Africa

Capital: Maputo

Population: 35.63 million

Land Area: 786,380 km² The Republic of Mozambique, a country in Southeast Africa, is known for its stunning Indian Ocean coastline, rich marine biodiversity, and historical Portuguese colonial architecture. Physically, it has a long coastline, low-lying coastal areas, and an interior plateau. It borders Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and South Africa. 17) Myanmar Continent: Asia

Capital: Naypyidaw

Population: 54.85 million

Land Area: 653,290 km² Myanmar (formerly Burma), in Southeast Asia, is famous for its golden pagodas, ancient temples of Bagan, and diverse ethnic cultures. Physically, it features high mountains in the west, a central lowland area, and a long coastline. It borders Bangladesh, India, China, Laos, and Thailand.