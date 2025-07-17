With 195 countries across the globe recognised by the United Nations, our world is a vibrant mosaic of cultures, languages, and landscapes. From bustling cities to remote islands, every nation brings its flavour to the global stage. Did you know that Ethiopia follows a calendar that's roughly seven years behind the Gregorian one? Or that Bhutan measures its national success with Gross National Happiness instead of GDP? You might have come across those fun videos online where people are challenged to name countries starting with a specific letter, such as "A", "F", "X", or "Y". Sounds simple, but it often leaves folks stumped, proving just how little we sometimes know about the full range of countries beyond the usual suspects. So, if you're curious about countries that begin with the letter "N”, this article will walk you through them.

List of Countries That Start With the Letter ‘N’ Countries that start with the letter 'N' are Namibia, (Republic of) Nauru, (Federal Democratic Republic of) Nepal, (the) Netherlands (informally known as Holland), New Zealand, (Republic of) Nicaragua, (Republic of the) Niger, Nigeria, North Korea, (Republic of) North Macedonia, and (Kingdom of) Norway. 1) Namibia Continent: Africa

Capital: Windhoek

Population: 3.09 million

Land Area: 823,290 km² Namibia, located in Southern Africa, is renowned for its vast Namib Desert, the world's oldest desert, and its unique wildlife, including desert-adapted elephants. Its striking physical characteristics include dramatic, arid landscapes featuring towering red sand dunes. The country borders Angola, Botswana, South Africa, and Zambia. 2) (Republic of) Nauru

Source: Britannica Continent: Oceania

Capital: Yaren (de facto), though Nauru has no official capital city. Government offices are in Yaren.

Population: 12,025 thousand

Land Area: 20 km² Nauru, a tiny island nation in Oceania, is one of the world's smallest independent republics. It's famous for its past as a major phosphate mining centre, which has significantly impacted its landscape. Physically, it's a raised coral atoll. It is an island nation with no land borders. 3) (Federal Democratic Republic of) Nepal Source: Britannica Continent: Asia

Capital: Kathmandu

Population: 29.61 million

Land Area: 143,350 km² Nepal, situated in the Himalayas of Asia, is renowned for Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, and its rich spiritual heritage, including being the birthplace of the Buddha. The country's physical characteristics are dominated by towering mountain ranges, hills, and plains. It borders China to the north and India to the south.

4) (the) Netherlands (informally known as Holland) Continent: Europe

Capital: Amsterdam (official), The Hague (seat of government)

Population: 18.34 million

Land Area: 33,720 km² The Netherlands, also known as Holland, in Western Europe, is renowned for its windmills, tulip fields, canals, and vibrant cities, such as Amsterdam. Its physical landscape is remarkably flat, much of it below sea level and protected by dikes. It borders Germany and Belgium. 5) New Zealand Continent : Oceania

Capital: Wellington

Population: 5.25 million

Land Area: 263,310 km² New Zealand, a South Pacific island nation in Oceania, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, featuring majestic fjords and glaciers, geothermal areas, and pristine beaches. Its physical characteristics include diverse landscapes shaped by volcanic activity and glaciers. It is an island nation with no land borders.

6) (Republic of) Nicaragua Continent: North America

Capital: Managua

Population: 7.007 million

Land Area: 120,340 km² Nicaragua, located in Central America, is renowned for its dramatic volcanic landscapes, vast lakes, and rich colonial heritage. Physically, it features a Pacific coastal plain, a central mountain range, and an Atlantic coastal plain. It borders Honduras to the north and Costa Rica to the south. 7) (Republic of the) Niger Continent: Africa

Capital: Niamey

Population: 27.91 million

Land Area: 120,340 km² Niger, a landlocked nation in West Africa, is primarily covered by the Sahara Desert and is known for its distinctive nomadic cultures. Its physical characteristics are mainly arid to semi-arid plains and sand dunes. It borders Algeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Libya, Mali, and Nigeria.

8) Nigeria Source: Adobe Stock Continent: Africa

Capital: Abuja

Population: 237.527 million

Land Area: 910,770 km² Nigeria, situated in West Africa, is Africa's most populous country, renowned for its diverse cultures, vibrant music, and substantial oil reserves. Physically, it boasts coastal lowlands, central hills and plateaus, and northern plains. It borders Benin, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. 9) North Korea Continent: Asia

Capital: Pyongyang

Population: 26.57 million

Land Area: 120,410 km² North Korea, located in East Asia, is a highly reclusive nation known for its unique political system and strict state control. Its physical geography features mountainous terrain, particularly in the north and east, with coastal plains. The country borders China, Russia, and South Korea. 10) (Republic of) North Macedonia

Source: Britannica Continent: Europe

Capital: Skopje

Population: 1.81 million

Land Area: 25,220 km² North Macedonia, a Balkan nation in Southeastern Europe, is renowned for its ancient historical sites, stunning lakes, and breathtaking mountain landscapes. Geographically, it is characterised by a central valley formed by the Vardar River and its surrounding mountain ranges. It borders Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Kosovo, and Serbia. 11) (Kingdom of) Norway Source: Britannica Continent: Europe

Capital: Oslo

Population: 5.62 million

Land Area: 365,268 km² Norway, a Scandinavian country in Northern Europe, is famous for its breathtaking fjords, the Northern Lights, and its high standard of living. Its physical characteristics are dominated by a long coastline deeply cut by fjords, a mountainous interior, and vast forests. It borders Sweden, Finland, and Russia.