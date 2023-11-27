According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of obesity has tripled since 1975. In 2016, over 1.9 billion adults were overweight or obese. The WHO estimates that by 2025, nearly 2.7 billion adults will be overweight or obese.

Obesity is a global health problem that is affecting people of all ages. It is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more. Obesity is a major risk factor for many chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancer.

% of Adult Male Population That Is Obese

According to the World Obesity Federation, here are the top 10 most obese countries in the world:

Nauru holds the top position with a staggering 59.85% of its adult male population classified as obese. This statistic sheds light on a significant health concern within the country. Obesity is a complex issue influenced by various factors such as lifestyle, diet, genetics, and socio-economic conditions.

Following closely, American Samoa reports a high percentage of obese adult males at 58.75%. This suggests a shared concern regarding lifestyle and health habits, possibly influenced by cultural, dietary, and socio-economic factors.

The Cook Islands, securing the third position, faces a considerable challenge with 53.97% of its adult male population affected by obesity. This emphasises the need for tailored interventions to promote healthier lifestyles.

4. Palau

Palau, in the fourth position, shares a significant prevalence of obesity among adult males, signalling the importance of public health strategies to mitigate the impact of this health issue.

5. Marshall Islands

The Marshall Islands, ranking fifth, also grapples with a substantial percentage of obese adult males. Efforts to improve nutrition and physical activity are crucial in addressing this health concern.

6. French Polynesia

With 48.89% of adult males classified as obese, French Polynesia faces challenges similar to those of other Pacific Island nations. Coordinated efforts are essential to promote healthier lifestyles and prevent obesity-related health problems.

7. Tuvalu

Tuvalu's seventh-place ranking indicates a noteworthy prevalence of obesity among its adult male population, warranting attention from health authorities to implement effective interventions.

8. Niue

Niue's position on the list highlights the need for comprehensive health strategies to tackle obesity and promote well-being among its adult male population.

9. Kiribati

Kiribati's ranking in ninth place underscores the global challenge of obesity, with concerted efforts required to address this issue and improve the overall health of its adult male citizens.

10. Tonga

Tonga rounds off the top ten with a considerable percentage of obese adult males. Tailored health programs and community engagement are essential for addressing and preventing further increases in obesity rates.