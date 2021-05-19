Cyclone Yaas: Everything about another cyclonic storm that may hit West Bengal and adjoining Odisha coasts

In yet another cyclonic storm of 2021, Cyclone Yaas is likely to form around 22 May 2021 over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm, move northwestwards and reach West Bengal and adjoining Odisha coasts by 26 May 2021. The name of the cyclone is given by Oman.

Atmospheric and oceanic conditions like conducive environment for convection, sea surface temperatures are also remaining favourable for persistent cloudiness over the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of east-central and the southeast Bay of Bengal around 22 May 2021.

Warnings Issued:

1- Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 22 and 23 May 2021.

2- Odisha, West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya: IMD has also warned of light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely to commence from 25 May 2021 with a significant increase in spatial extension and intensity.

3- Fisherman: The fisherman are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and the south Andaman Sea from 21 May 2021 onwards, into the central Bay of Bengal during 23-25 May 2021 and into the north Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh coasts.

4- Return to coast: The people who are in the Deep Sea are advised to return to the coast by 23 May 2021.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of squally wind speed reaching 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph to prevail over the Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal on 23 May 2021. It is very likely to increase becoming 50–60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from 23 May 2021 and further becoming Gale wind speed during 24 to 26 May 2021 over major parts of central Bay of Bengal and into the north Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh coasts during 25-27 May 2021.