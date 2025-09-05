What is Daliya called in English?

Daliya in English: Daliya is prepared from broken wheat, which is also known as cracked wheat or bulgur wheat. Unlike regular wheat flour, daliya is coarse and when cooked with water or milk, it becomes soft, creamy, and easy to digest. Keep reading more about daliya.

What is Daliya in English?

Daliya in English means Porridge. It is different from oatmeal porridge because it is made from crushed wheat grains instead of oats. Daliya has been part of Indian diets for centuries and is considered a wholesome meal for breakfast or dinner. It is also one of the most recommended foods for children and patients because it is light on the stomach, full of nutrients, and easy to digest.

Largest Producer of Daliya

Since daliya is made from broken wheat, its availability depends on wheat production. The largest producer of wheat in the world is China, followed by India, Russia, and the United States. India is not only one of the top wheat producers but also one of the highest consumers of daliya, especially in northern states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The large-scale wheat production in India ensures that daliya remains one of the most affordable and widely consumed healthy foods across the country.