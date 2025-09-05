What is Daliya called in English?

Daliya in English: Daliya is prepared from broken wheat, which is also known as cracked wheat or bulgur wheat. Unlike regular wheat flour, daliya is coarse and when cooked with water or milk, it becomes soft, creamy, and easy to digest. Keep reading more about daliya.
What is Daliya in English?
Daliya in English means Porridge. It is different from oatmeal porridge because it is made from crushed wheat grains instead of oats. Daliya has been part of Indian diets for centuries and is considered a wholesome meal for breakfast or dinner. It is also one of the most recommended foods for children and patients because it is light on the stomach, full of nutrients, and easy to digest.
Largest Producer of Daliya
Since daliya is made from broken wheat, its availability depends on wheat production. The largest producer of wheat in the world is China, followed by India, Russia, and the United States. India is not only one of the top wheat producers but also one of the highest consumers of daliya, especially in northern states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The large-scale wheat production in India ensures that daliya remains one of the most affordable and widely consumed healthy foods across the country.
Interesting Facts about Daliya
Different Names of Daliya
Daliya is also called cracked wheat, bulgur, lapsi, or fada in different regions, but all these names refer to the same ingredient, broken wheat.
Sweet and Savory Versatility
It can be prepared in both forms, sweet daliya with milk, sugar, or jaggery, and vegetable daliya with spices, onions, and vegetables, making it suitable for every taste.
Traditional Indian Food
Daliya has been part of Indian households for centuries, especially in rural areas, where it was cooked as a simple but filling meal for breakfast or dinner.
Perfect Baby Food
Because of its soft texture and easy digestion, daliya is one of the first solid foods given to babies and toddlers in India.
Weight Loss Friendly
Daliya is rich in fiber and low in calories, which helps control hunger, keeps you full for longer, and supports weight management.
Energy Booster for Fitness
Athletes and fitness enthusiasts include daliya in their diet as it provides slow-releasing energy, making it an excellent pre-workout or post-workout meal.
Diabetic-Friendly Dish
Since daliya has a low glycaemic index, it does not cause sudden spikes in blood sugar levels, making it safe and beneficial for diabetics.
Benefits of Eating Daliya
1. Improves Digestion
Daliya is high in dietary fibre, which supports healthy digestion, prevents constipation, and keeps the stomach light.
2. Aids in Weight Loss
Its high fibre content keeps you full for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking and helping in weight control naturally.
3. Provides Long-Lasting Energy
As a source of complex carbohydrates, daliya releases energy slowly, keeping you active and energetic throughout the day.
4. Good Source of Protein
Broken wheat contains plant-based protein, which is essential for body repair, muscle strength, and overall health.
5. Keeps the Heart Healthy
Daliya is cholesterol-free and supports cardiovascular health by improving blood circulation and lowering bad cholesterol.
6. Safe for Diabetics
With its low glycaemic index, daliya helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, making it a recommended food for diabetic patients.
7. Rich in Vitamins and Minerals
It provides iron, magnesium, and B vitamins, which improve immunity, boost metabolism, and strengthen bones.
