Difference between Fat-Soluble and Water-Soluble Vitamins

There are two types of vitamins namely fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins. In this article, we will look at the differences between fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins with respect to their properties, absorption, functions, deficiency diseases and toxicity.
Fat Soluble and Water Soluble Vitamins: Vitamins are very essential for the human body as they play an important role in metabolism and absorption of essential minerals in the body.

There are two categories of vitamins based on their solubility and they are:

  • Fat Soluble vitamins
  • Water Soluble Vitamins

What are Fat Soluble Vitamins?

Fat-soluble vitamins are those vitamins that are soluble in fats and these vitamins are present in foods that contain fats. These vitamins are not soluble in water. There are four vitamins in this group namely A, D, E and K.

Fat-Soluble Vitamins List

  • Vitamin A
  • Vitamin D
  • Vitamin E
  • Vitamin K

What are Water Soluble Vitamins?

Water-soluble vitamins are soluble in water and these vitamins are namely Vitamin B-Complex, and Vitamin C. These vitamins are not stored in the body and the excess amount is excreted.

Water Soluble Vitamins List

  • Vitamin B1 (thiamine)
  • Vitamin B2 (riboflavin)
  • Vitamin B3 (niacin)
  • Vitamin B4 (pantothenic acid)
  • Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine)
  • Vitamin B7 (biotin)
  • Vitamin B9 (folic acid or folate)
  • Vitamin B12 (cobalamin)
  • Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid)

Differences between Fat Soluble and Water Soluble Vitamins

The following are the differences between fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins

Parameters

Fat-Soluble Vitamins

Water-Soluble Vitamins

Solubility

Soluble in Fats

Soluble in Water

Types

Four Types (A, D, E and K)

Nine Types (Vitamin B-Complex and Vitamin C)

Affinity to Water

Hydrophobic

Hydrophilic

Affinity to Fats

Lipophilic

Lipophobic

Storage

Gets stored in fatty tissues

Does not get stored in the body

Transportation

Needs some carrier proteins in order to move across the body

Moves freely in the body.

Toxicity

Appears late

Appears faster

Examples

A, D, E and K

Vitamins B-Complex and C

 

Conclusion

That was all about the differences between fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins. Both types are essential for the body and deficiency of vitamins causes various diseases and disorders in the human body.

FAQ

What are examples of water soluble vitamins?

Vitamin B-Complex and Vitamin C are examples of water soluble vitamins.

What are examples of Fat Soluble Vitamins?

Vitamins A, D, E and K are fat soluble vitamins.
