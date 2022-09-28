Difference between GPS and NavIC: Most of the world’s navigation is based on the GPS or the Global Positioning System which is a navigation system developed by the US Department of Defense.

GPS is the most popular navigation system that is used all over the world and in our favourite applications like Google Maps or food delivery apps or any app that involves tracking.

India has developed an indigenous version of the navigation system which is similar to GPS and is on par with other navigation systems like GLONASS by Russia and Galileo by the European Union.

In this article, we will be looking at the differences between GPS and NavIC.

Differences between GPS and NavIC

The following are the differences between GPS and NavIC navigation systems.

Parameters GPS NavIC Developed by US Department of Defense Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Type of Coverage Global Local Type of Satellite used Geosynchronous Geostatic Number of Satellites 31 7 Accuracy Till 20 meters Till 5-10 meters

Let’s discuss these points in detail.

Type of Coverage

The GPS is a global navigation system while the NavIC is a regional navigation system which is restricted to India and nearby areas.

Type of Satellite Used

The GPS uses geosynchronous satellites which do not have a fixed location with regard to a certain point on earth while the NavIC uses geostationary satellites that have a fixed position with regard to a certain point on earth.

Number of Satellites

The number of satellites in GPS is 31 which are actively orbiting while in the NavIC there are 7 satellites currently orbiting.

Accuracy

GPS system has an accuracy of 20 meters while the accuracy of the NavIC systems is said to be 5-10 meters, which is better than the GPS at present.