How to avail curfew e-pass during the countrywide lockdown?

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the countrywide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus. On April 14, Prime Minister Modi extended this lockdown till May 3, 2020. However, the essential services are still provided for which the people involved need movement or curfew passes. Here's how you can avail the curfew passes both online and offline.

How to obtain curfew pass offline?

People who are working for the supplies of essential goods can go to work on the identity cards issued by their respective organizations. However, private organizations must collect the movement or curfew passes from the nearest DCP office for their employees. The employees of private organizations will need these passes while travelling to their offices.

How to avail curfew e-pass online?

Below are the steps you can follow to obtain curfew passes online:

1- Go to your respective state's website issuing e-passes to the citizens.

2- Look for the button 'apply for e-pass.'

3- Fill in the details as asked-- name, address, identification, etc.

4- Upload the supporting documents such as authorisation letter from the company, etc.

5- Once the details entered by you are verified, you will receive an e-pass over e-mail.

6- Take a print out of the e-pass and carry it while going out.

What is a curfew pass?

A curfew or a movement pass is a document issued by the government of India to the people working on the frontlines such as medical professionals, public officials, etc. amid the pandemic. The curfew pass allows the people to travel to the areas which are under lockdown.

All those people who are involved in the supply of essential goods across the country will need to apply for a curfew or the movement pass. However, the passes will only be issued to the people who are under essential services and not to anyone who applies for it.

