Everything you needed to know about the PBX Phone System!

The PBX is a telephone system that permits extension phones in one office area to get connected with telephone networks in another one. Interested to know more? You are reading the right piece of content!

PBX stands for Private Branch Exchange. It is a unique telephone system that enables extension phones of one office to get connected to the telephone network of other offices. In simple terms, it allows employees of one office to get connected to the employees of another office. This connection makes it perfect for businesses with multiple locations to communicate efficiently.

Moreover, PBX systems are able to offer phone features that are missing through standard phone lines, like effective conference calling and improved security.

The Private Branch Exchange (PBX)- EXPLAINED!

The Private Branch Exchange is a unique private telephone network that makes use of various hardware components to be responsible for the setting up and routing of calls, which makes users efficiently communicate over the phone through internal lines.

What all features do you get with a PBX phone system? Well, it delivers business telephony features like phone calling, call forwarding and transfers, call queues, auto attendant, and voicemails.

The Private Branch Exchange systems provide your company with the optimal connectivity among team members. They enable you to make and receive external calls via voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP) or analog and digital phone lines.

PBX enables you to split your physical phone line into multiple lines making it possible for calls to reach various operators or offices within your company. Additionally, a PBX system enables one to make free calls on different phones.







Types of Private Branch Exchange (PBX)

There are three types of PBX. The Private Branch Exchange can serve various business communication requirements. There are broadly three types of PBX:

Traditional or analog PBX

An analog PBX system is installed at your business location. The intra-office system makes it possible to connect plain old telephone service (POTS) lines to a public switched telephone network (PTSN).







Internet Protocol PBX (IP PBX)

This is an improved version of the analog PBX. Because it is an advanced version, it offers additional features and makes it possible to connect between multiple locations. These are also known as the VoIP or IP PBX. It makes use of the internet protocol (IP) to connect office-networked phones and convert voice to data, which thus reaches the receiver as voice. It offers access to unified communications features like messaging, BYOD mobility, video conferencing, and more.

Cloud PBX

This one is also called as virtual or hosted PBX. The cloud PBX makes use of internet protocol technology to make it possible for you to make and receive calls sans on-site equipment. It permits you to manage your devices through your web browser. You can handle all call routing, call forwarding, music holding, and call recording from your web browser.

Why switch to PBX?

PBX users enjoy great benefits from supreme calling features to greater connectivity. Here are the benefits that might compel you to switch to PBX.

Free customization

PBX enables you to customize telephone systems, and record greeting messages, quick messages, and conferences across multiple devices.

Easy transfer of calls

With Private Branch Exchange, one can effortlessly and speedily transfer calls between individuals and departments.

Some extra call features

One can also livestream video conferences, and hold online team meetings without the need for your employees to be on the same site.

Increased security

PBX systems allow for great security through their built-in encryption to safeguard all your conversations, without a VPN.

Ability to connect with multiple business locations

One can make use of the same PBX system to connect employees across multiple locations. One PBX system is enough to handle all your calls via forwarding and routing.

On-the-go communication

PBCX enables connection through multiple devices. One can effortlessly connect through traditional video and voice calls from any place of choice.

