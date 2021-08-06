Explained: Natural Gas Pipeline Projects in India 

India has huge reserves of natural gas, however, the transportation across the country is not that well developed. Natural Gas is important for the environment as the by-products are not that dangerous to the atmosphere.

Natural gas leaves water and hydrogen as the by-products that can be reused or absorbed.

Take a look at the details below to know more:

Natural Gas Pipelines: Since 1987

The first interstate pipeline in India was established in 1987. The pipeline was Hazira- Vijaipur-Jagdishpur that was the first to be laid by GAIL in 1987. It was in 2014 when the 15000 kilometer network of pipelines for natural gas transportation was built. It was built between Kochi and Mangalore. Also 16000 kilometers of network pipelines for natural gas are under construction. The pipeline is located in the state of Kerala and transports almost 12 million standard cubic metres per day of gas. The estimated cost was 3000 crore and the estimated completion was in 2014. It was later commissioned in 2021. The overall consumption of the gas in India is currently 6% whereas the India Government is wishing to take it to 15% by 2024. The Gas pipeline is the safest and the most efficient method to transfer the fuel from sources to consumers. Also a National Gas Grid is being set up for the pan India transport of natural Gas. GAIL has informed on its official website that the Operational natural gas pipeline is 17000 kilometers and the developmental stages pipeline is 15,500 kilometres. As per the information provided by the ministry of petroleum , the approval has been given already for a 33,000 kilometer long pipeline.

Commissioning of Gas Pipelines in recent years:

April 2016- March 2019: 1820 km gas pipelines commissioned March 2019- September 2019: 530 km gas pipelines commissioned Also PNGRB has plans in the future to establish a City Gas Distribution Network in 229 geographical areas and 406 districts across the country. The current government has accorded the highest priority to the Pipeline Natural Gas. India is yet to build a pipeline for LNG transportation.

Natural Gas Pipelines: Futuristic Approach

The progress that India is making in this sector would help it contribute at least 15% of the contribution in the World Natural Gas supply by 2030. LNG has already been notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The capacity of the Dahej terminal has been increased by 29% that means now it produces 22.5 million tonnes per annum of the gas.

Increasing natural gas in the power sector will also help scale-up renewable energy to 450 GW by 2030.

Open access to the pipeline network and launch of a gas exchange and marketing reforms has been the proof of the Government's commitment towards green fuel in the country.

As per the Petroleum and Natural Gas minister, an estimated $60 billion will be invested for developing “One Nation One Gas Grid”. Pipeline length will double over the next few years to exceed 32,000 km.

The Parliament Standing Committee on Energy’s report has identified 14.3 GW of stranded gas-based plants with an investment of over ₹650 billion, lent by banks.

India needs to review its pricing formula and also increase the use of the current plants/ assets. Lastly it need the required infrastructure to support its long term plans as the Natural Gas market is on the rise.

