EXPLAINED: US Army Grounds The CH-47 Chinook (Boeing-Made Helicopters) Fleet. Know The Reasons Here. What Is India's Take On This?

The United States Army has grounded CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the fact that there is a risk of engine fires with the helicopter. The Boeing-designed helicopters, though, are multi-role helicopters, and thus it becomes important to get acquainted with its structure. Let us understand the problems associated with the helicopter and the implications of this development on the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Reasons Behind The US To Ground The Chinooks

As of now, the US Army has 400 operating Chinook helicopters under its umbrella. The Chinooks are medium-lift, multi-role helicopters. Boeing designs these helicopters. According to recent news, the US has grounded the Chinook fleet because it is suspected that a few engine fires broke out on a number of helicopters. While thankfully, there were no casualties during such incidents, yet, as a precautionary measure, the decision to ground the fleet has been taken.

The Reaction Of The Manufacturers

As of now, Boeing hasn’t made any comment on the issue. However, it is seen that the engine of the helicopters is built by Honeywell International Inc.

As per a spokesperson of the company, a few components of the Chinook’s engine, called as O-rings, were in reality not in accordance with the design specifications.

Implications Of The Development For The IAF

The Indian Air Force operates 15 Chinook helicopters. The IAF has not grounded the fleet as it is eager for more information on the US development.

It was in 2019 when the Chinooks were inducted into the Indian Air Force through a ceremony at Chandigarh. While one Helicopter Unit of Chinooks is based at the Mohanbari air base in Assam, the other Unit is based in Chandigarh itself.










