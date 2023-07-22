Pi Approximation Day 2023: 11 Interesting Facts About the Mathematical Constant

Pi Approximation Day 2023: Pi Approximation Day, celebrated on July 22nd, honours the mathematical constant π (pi). The date corresponds to the fraction 22/7, a common and simple approximation for π. π is an irrational number with an infinite decimal representation (approximately 3.14159...). While 22/7 is not as precise, it is widely used for simplicity in calculations, especially in early mathematics education. The day serves as a fun way to appreciate the significance of π, its numerous applications in geometry, trigonometry, and calculus, and its enduring appeal to mathematicians and enthusiasts. It's a delightful occasion to celebrate the beauty of mathematics and its mysteries.

Pi Approximation Day 2023: What is the story behind Pi Day?

Interesting Facts About Pi Approximation Day

Pi is irrational that is not equal to the ratio of any two whole numbers. Its digits do not repeat and for everyday calculations, an approximation like 3.14 or 22/7 is often used.

The value of pi to 39 decimal places is 3.141592653589793238462643383279502884197.

The Babylonians used 3,125 to approximate pi which is a value they obtained by calculating the perimeter of a hexagon inscribed within a circle and assuming the ratio of the hexagon's perimeter to the circumference of the circle and it was 24/25.

It's indicated by the Rhind papyrus that ancient Egyptians used a value of 256/81 or about 3.16045.

A major step was taken forward by Archimedes in devising a method to obtain pi to any desired accuracy. It was done by inscribing and circumscribing regular polygons about a circle to obtain upper and lower bounds and he obtained 223/71 < π < 22/7, or an average value of about 3.1418.

It was also proved by Archimedes that the ratio of the area of a circle to the square of its radius is the same constant.

­By the end of the 17th century , new methods of mathematical analysis in Europe provided improved ways of calculating pi that involves infinite series. For example, Sir Issac Newton used his binomial theorem to calculate 16 decimal places quickly.

­The Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan early in the 20th century developed exceptionally efficient ways of calculating pi which was later incorporated into computer algorithms.

Computers calculated pi to 31,415,926,535,897 decimal places in the early 21st century and also its two-quadrillionth digit when expressed in binary (0).

Pi is used in several mathematical problems consisting of the lengths of arcs or other surfaces like the areas of ellipses, sectors, and other curved surfaces, and the volumes of various solids.