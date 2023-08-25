Optical Illusion for Geniuses: Can You Find the Hidden Shear in 13 Seconds?

Optical illusions are a type of visual trickery that can play with our perception. They can be fun and challenging, and they can also be used to test our visual acuity.

One popular optical illusion is the "hidden shears" puzzle. In this puzzle, you are presented with a picture of a variety of flowers that are hiding a shear very cleverly.

The shear is camouflaged so well that it can be difficult to find.

It might seem easy at first but here is the twist- you need to find the tool within 13 seconds.

If you wish to test your observation skills and emerge as a true puzzle master, then this is your chance.

So, can you find the shear within 13 seconds?

Start your timer and begin the hunt. All the best!

Find the Hidden Shear in 13 Seconds Puzzle

Source: SGS Engineering

Did you find the hidden shear?

Come on, use your amazing observation skills, the gardening tool is right in front of you.

Take some time and study the image carefully.

Still didn’t find it? here are some hints:

Look for the blades of shear. It is shining among the flowers.

Try to stay calm and analyse the image thoroughly

Hurry up, the time is about to be over!

3… 2… and 1!

Did you find the hidden shear?

Congratulations! If you found the shear, you have a sharp eye for detail.

If you didn't find it, don't give up. Keep looking, and you may be able to find it. Just scroll back to the top of the image and try to find him without any timer.

Here is the solution for this amazing optical illusion.

Find the Hidden Shear- Solution

Source: SGS Engineering

Wasn’t this optical illusion quite easy? Try your hands on other puzzles and you are sure to become a puzzle master.

